Where To Find Snowballs In Animal Crossing? Follow This Guide To Make Snowballs

Animal Crossing is a social simulation video game series developed and published by Nintendo and created by Katsuya Eguchi and Hisashi Nogami. The latest release of Animal Crossing is called New Horizons which came out on March 20, 2020, for a Worldwide audience. On November 19, 2020, a new update was released for New Horizons and the players can now also make snowballs just like in the previous versions. Continue reading the article to know how to make snowballs in animal crossing.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Tutorial: Follow This Guide To Know All About Hacking

Where to find Snowballs in Animal Crossing?

Also read | How To Get Ammo In Cyberpunk 2077? Complete Guide For New Action Role-playing Game

During the winter-time, the players can now make snowmen in New Horizon too. The only time you will see snowballs to make Snowboys when the entire ground is completely covered in snow. This time is halfway through December for the players living in Northern Hemisphere players and for the Southern Hemisphere players this would be around halfway through June.

Finding snowballs is easy and you can find them in open areas on your island. Now for making a Snowboy, all you need to do is push the snowballs around and this will in turn make them grow. After these have grown to a specific size, you can roll the snowballs into each other for creating a Snowboy. Now If you break the snowball by accident, you can respawn one by entering and exiting a building.

Here is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.6.0 patch notes. This update was released on the 19th November 2020, with credit to Nintendo and copied verbatim from the official Nintendo support site.

General updates The following issues occurring in Ver. 1.6.0 have been fixed: Two seasonal events, Turkey Day and Toy Day have added. Residents can visit Resident Services to put in a request to increase the capacity of their home storage. Luna can now offer random dream destinations by selecting the "Surprise me" option. A new feature for transferring save data between different systems has been added. This feature only transfers save data for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. When necessary, please use the Nintendo Switch "Transfer Your User Data" feature as well. The following content has also been added: Additional Nook Miles redemption items. Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping. Additional DIY recipes that use seasonal materials. Additional Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp collaboration item.

Fixed issues Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.



Also read | Sephiroth Introduced As Next Big DLC Character In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Drive Through Flaming Rings? Get All Locations