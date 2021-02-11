Why Did Six Betray Mono In Little Nightmares 2? Here Are The Details

Little Nightmares 2 has been a long-anticipated sequel to the popular Little Nightmares series of games. The game is out now and critics are calling the game a 'brilliantly horrifying sequel'. After playing through the game one of the questions the players have is - why did Six betray Mono? Read on to find out.

Also Read: Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2021: AC Valhall, Cyberpunk 2077 & More To Go On Sale

Why did six betray mono in Little Nightmares 2?

Little Nightmares 2 has been gathering a lot of praise from the gaming community as well as game reviewers and critics. The game has a few flaws but they subside in the face of how good the actual gameplay is. The story is engrossing and players get transported into another world as they play this brilliantly made game. The game is truly addictive and a worthy sequel to the original. There are going to be Little Nightmares 2 spoilers so play the game before you go ahead.

Also Read: Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 5 To Feb 9: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

This sequel to the first Little Nightmares is a fantastic journey from start to end. The best aspect of this game apart from the gorgeously designed characters and monsters is the school teacher and his whole platoon of spoiled students, but it's the story that players keep coming back to appreciate. The ending of the game has shaken many people. Their idea of what really happened in the ending has been turned upside down. Why did Six betray Mono? Is Mono the Thin Man? These are the big questions the game's ending leaves in its wake.

Six does betray Mono in Little Nightmares as she drops him off the bridge on purpose after making it seem like she has saved his life. There are many theories by fans as to why SIx betrayed Mono, however, we don't a specific reason given in the game. One theory from Reddit says Six was just using Mono for her own ends and dropped him as soon as he stopped being useful to her. Another fan theory states that Six realised that Mono is the one who actually becomes Thin man and tries to end him before he can transform into the monster.

Also Read: PS5 System Update Details: PS5 Now Allows Editing Video Clips & More

About Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is a puzzle platform game with themes horror and adventure. The game has been developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Entertainment. You can find the game on Steam. The game is playable on the following platforms - Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Android, Microsoft Windows.

Also Read: Mavs Owner Cuban Stops Playing National Anthem At Home Games