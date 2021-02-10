Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2021: AC Valhall, Cyberpunk 2077 & More To Go On Sale

Epic Games store constitutes of an extensive list of games and now the organisation is going to start its Spring Sale for 2021. Many major titles are going to be a part of this sale event including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Many players were waiting for this opportunity to buy their favourite games in discounted rates and so they are wondering about Epic Games Spring Sale 2021 details. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2021 details

If you are new to gaming and you are buying a game on Sale from Epic, you must be aware of what the sale is about. As we all know, that Epic Games is one of the largest game developers in the world with big hits like Fortnite and Gears of War. The organisation has its own online games store for PC in which players can buy, download and install any game (even the games not developed by Epic) easily. And, so just like Steam, Epic Games hosts annual sale event in which it provides a list of games at discounted pricing.

Epic Games Store Spring Sale start date and time

The Epic Games online Spring Sale for 2021 will begin from February 11, 2021. The sale starts at exactly 11 AM PT or 7 PM GMT, and the developer will host a stream on its official Twitch channel. This online event will provide in-depth info about the games coming to the store, sale and discounts. However, the Spring Sale will last only for 15 days, meaning, it will end on February 25, 2021.

Epic Games Store Spring Sale games list

The full list of the games that will be available through the online sale event of Epic Games is not public yet. However, Epic is going to provide customers who already have the Star Wars Battlefront II with deeper discounts on other games in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order will come with a massive 50% discount, whereas Star Wars: Squadrons price is said to go down by 40%. Also, you will be able to get 20% off Assassin's Creed Valhalla, 10% off on Cyberpunk 2077, 40% off on SnowRunner and 20% off on Hades.

