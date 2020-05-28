Why Does Xbox One Turn On By Itself And How To Easily Fix It?

There may be times when your Xbox One console just boots up randomly even if you don't necessarily want it to, indicating that there could be an issue with the gaming console. And while there are a number of reasons why an Xbox might turn on by itself, most of these issues can be easily fixed. You should always look for each of the possibilities listed below to find the cause and troubleshoot accordingly.

Why does my Xbox One turn on by itself?

Power button sensitivity

The original Xbox One comes with a capacitive power button rather than a physical one. This means that it actually senses your finger to turn on the console instead of a push-button. There are a number of factors that may activate the power button on Xbox One including an accidental touch. The gaming console can also be activated by dust particles, debris or other materials. If this is an issue, it should be fixed by simply wiping the front of your console using a microfiber cloth.

Xbox One controller fault

Considering your Xbox One console can be turned out using the controller, it might be activating the console especially if your controller is faulty or malfunctioning.

You can easily test your controllers by removing the batteries for some time to observe whether the issue persists. You should also make sure that the Xbox button on your controller isn’t stuck down.

HDMI controls

HDMI Consumer Electronic Controls (HDMI-CEC) allows a TV set to control HDMI devices including your Xbox One console. Due to this, your gaming console may turn on every time someone turns on the television.

If your television supports the HDMI feature, it is likely that your Xbox One constantly turns on when not required. Fortunately, you can easily fix this issue by disabling the HDMI-CEC feature from your TV's settings. If you aren’t sure how to access this setting, you might need to go through the user manual or contact your TV manufacturer. This is because the exact process to change these settings differ for brands.

Cortana could be an issue

Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana could be another common reason your Xbox One randomly boots up. So, if you have it enabled on your Xbox, it will likely pick up some random conversation from a room or TV, and think that you have instructed it to turn on the console.

Instant-on mode

If you have instant-on mode enabled on your Xbox One, the console doesn’t fully shut down. Instead, it enters a low power mode. You can always disable this feature using these steps:

Step 1: Press 'Guide' on the controller.

Step 2: Go to 'System' and click on the 'Settings' option.

Step 3: Navigate to 'Power & startup' and select 'Power mode'.

Step 4: Click on 'Energy saving' and restart your Xbox.

System updates

Your Xbox console may also automatically boot up to download and install the latest system updates. Make sure that your console is always up to date or simply disable automatic updates to avoid the issue.

Image credits: Xbox