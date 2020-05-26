How To Get More Space On Xbox One Without Having To Delete Your Favourite Games?

Xbox One consoles are shipped with a storage capacity of 500 GB, which might sound sufficient but with the game sizes going up to 50 GB and beyond, it is likely that users will run out of hard drive space sooner rather than later.

Gamers who have a massive game library must be wondering what happens when they nearly exhaust the hard drive storage on their Xbox One console. This is because deleting your favourite game titles to free up some space is just not fun. So let us take a look at how you can expand the hard drive storage on your console and, thus, your game library.

*To check the current hard drive space on your Xbox One console, you need to go to ‘My Games & Apps’ from the home screen. On the left side of the screen, you will get details of the storage space available on the internal hard drive.

How to get more space on Xbox One?

One of the easiest ways to expand your Xbox One memory is to add an external hard drive. This method is approved by Microsoft and helps you add extra storage to your Xbox One console. Setting up an external hard drive also means that you never have to delete your old game titles to enjoy new ones.

Before you set up an external hard drive on your Xbox One, make sure that it fulfills the following requirements:

The external hard drive must have a minimum capacity of 256 GB

It does not have any important files (data will be deleted)

It supports USB 3.0

Once you have an external hard drive and you have taken a back up of all the important data, you simply need to plug it into the USB port available on your Xbox One. The gaming console comes with three USB ports (one on the side and two on the back).

After connecting the external disk, the system may take a moment to recognise the device. You will soon be prompted with a window asking if you wish to set up external storage on your Xbox. You need to click on the 'Format storage device' option, and your Xbox console will take care of the rest.

In the future, if you somehow manage to burn through all that extra space on the external hard drive, you can always connect another external hard drive for even more storage.

Image credits: Xbox