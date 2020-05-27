Xbox Friends List Not Working: Issue Preventing Users From Teaming Up On Popular Titles

Xbox Live servers experienced an outage recently that affected a number of online services for users. And while users can now login and start playing multiplayer games with their peers, the Xbox Party Chat and Friends List issues continue to persist.

Xbox Friends List not working

The Friends List and Party Chat are an essential aspect of the Xbox gaming experience that actually work with every game. And in case your game does not have an in-game chat, you can use Gamertags to invite friends and other people, whom you can chat with while gaming. The feature allows for a casual chat, get into each other's parties and also meet new friends. However, the recent issue with Xbox Party Chat and Friends List has been preventing users from teaming up with their friends on popular titles such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Xbox Live has been plagued with this issue for a few days now and it has affected a large number of users at many locations. So, if you're one of the users facing a similar problem, fret not, as it's likely an issue from the company's end. However, you will need to wait until the issue gets resolved.

This isn't the first time that the service has experienced an issue with the Friends List and Party Chat feature, there have been various such instances in the past with similar reports from Xbox users.

Xbox Live status

Issues with Xbox Live Party Chat and Friends List were flagged over the last weekend. Xbox Support soon acknowledged the issue and has been working on a fix. The company had also confirmed issues with sign-in which have now been resolved. A recent update from the Xbox Support team assures users that they are aware of the issues and errors faced by users when starting or joining parties. It also added that they are investigating the matter and will update users once they have more information.

The company followed up with a tweet informing users that issues with joining matches, starting or joining party chat sessions, and viewing or adding friends to the friends lists have been resolved. And while this may have fixed the issue for most users, a few users continue to face issues.

Among Party Chat and Friends List issues, there is another bug that has been affecting account management on Xbox Live. Creating and restoring accounts was also affected and is now fixed.

Image credits: Xbox