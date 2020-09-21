Why Was Mtashed Banned From Twitch? Know Everything About Mtashed's Ban Status

Mtashed is one of the most popular names in the Destiny gaming community. He is well known for making guides for the game, comedy streams and videos on Twitch & YouTube respectively. Overall, his gaming channel on YouTube also revolves around Destiny 2 in which he provides exotic weapon and armour reviews for a beginner level player to advanced level players.

Also read | Super Mario 3D All Stars End Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Why was Mtashed banned from Twitch?

On September 14th, the Twitter account called StreamerBans tweeted that Mtashed has been banned and due to this, his Twitch account was unavailable for the viewers. After the ban, Mtashed replied to the tweet and released a video on YouTube in which he explained the situation and confirmed that he indeed was banned.

Also read | Apex Legends Players Exploit In-game Glitch To Secure Wins, Respawn Issues A Ban

According to Mtashed (In the video released by him on YouTube), he might have been banned from Twitch as he was featuring a broadcaster in his stream who was already banned and which is against the terms of services of the Twitch platform. "WishYouLuckk" is one of the content creators who was banned from Twitch during his own live streams and Mtashed had shown the YouTube stream of this banned streamer which is why he himself got banned.

MTashed was banned from Twitch on September 14. Later on, the Twitter account StreamerBans, showed that Mtashed has been unbanned after 3 days, 13 hours, and 36 minutes which was also confirmed by Mtashed himself on his Twitch stream. He also uploaded a clip on YouTube in which he talks about it after the ban was lifted from his Twitch account.

Wow... I found out why I was banned.



I'm actually so fking tilted how with even a bit of context this could be avoided. Appeal probably won't do anything at this point either.



I'm going to talk about it tonight on the podcast. I want more info first.@RGH_Podcast — Mtashed (@MTashed) September 16, 2020

Also read | Pokemon Go Introduces A New Mega Evolution: Mega Pidgeot Arrives In Mega Raids

About Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a Free-to-play online-only multiplayer FPS (first-person shooter) game that was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. In the initial stages, the game wasn't a free-to-play title but later on October 1st, 2019, it became free. Destiny 2 is also known as Destiny 2: New Light and will be made available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when these two consoles are officially released this year in 2020.

Also read | Warframe Update 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About Update 29.1

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Mtashed's YouTube video