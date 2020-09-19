Pokemon Go Introduces A New Mega Evolution: Mega Pidgeot Arrives In Mega Raids

Mega Evolution was finally introduced to Pokemon Go on 27 August 2020 which was earlier leaked by the dataminers along with some more leaks. Mega Raids were added and the ability to Mega Evolve some species was also added. Mega evolution is a bit different in Pokemon Go as compared to other Pokemon games. Continue reading to know about the mega evolution in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot and Mega Raids

Are you ready to take your skills to the next level? Mega Evolution has arrived in the world of #PokemonGO! https://t.co/VtiwKMI1Oq pic.twitter.com/43NqNADdQt — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2020

In Pokemon Go, mega evolution costs mega energy. To obtain this resource, players need to complete mega raids and special research. In the near future, mega energy will also be given as rewards for walking with your partner Pokemon, finishing selected field research tasks, and other tasks. In the initial stages, a mega evolution costs high, but after you mega evolve an individual Pokemon, the cost for the mega evolutions of that species will cost less.

Once a Pokemon is mega evolved, it stays in that form for only a specific period of time. It can be used in raid battles, Team Go Rocket Battles, PVP Battles, etc. Once the timer runs out, the player will have to evolve it again using Mega Energy.

Pokemon Go New Addition: Mega Pidgeot

Congratulations, Trainers! You’ve done it! You’ve unlocked Pidgeot’s Mega Evolution and Mega Pidgeot raids! These will be available on Friday, September 18 at 1 p.m. PDT. pic.twitter.com/9iOH0Ah7TA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 14, 2020

A new Mega-Evolved Pokemon is now available in Pokemon Go. As a reward for collectively completing two million Mega Raid Battles during the first week of the Mega September event, Mega Pidgeot has begun appearing in the game as a Mega Raid boss.

The latest addition to Mega Evolutions is the Mega Pidgeot. It is a reward for collectively completing two million Mega Raid Battles during the first week of the Mega September event. Mega Pidgeot now appears as a Mega Raid Boss. 100 Mega Energy is needed to Mega Evolve the Pidgeout.

The three-week event which revolves around Mega Evolutions known as Mega September was launched officially in Pokemon Go last month. The third week of this event starts on September 22 and the theme will be on improving friendship level with your Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Articuno in Pokemon Go

Articuno is now available in five-star raids until September 25 at 1 p.m. PDT! Remember to play responsibly and to use a Remote Raid Pass when necessary. pic.twitter.com/qiJKDIPNHD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 18, 2020

Articuno is one of the legendary Pokemons, which is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon. Flying-type Pokemons are most vulnerable to Rock-type attacks, so players will have to keep that in mind while trying to catch it in the Five Star Raids during this event.

Promo Image Credits: Pokemon Go