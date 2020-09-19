Warframe Update 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About Update 29.1

Warframe released two updates right one after the other in September 2020. The latest update of 29.1 has many new skins, features along with a ton of changes to Xaku, and also many of the bug fixes. Read on to know everything about this latest Warframe update 2020.

Warframe Update 2020: Patch Notes for Update 29.1: Skins, Xaku Changes and Bug Fixes

Cosmetics

The Oscira Series: Dedicated to the first weapons new Tenno come across as they begin their Warframe journey. Available in the in-game market.

Oscira Armor Bundle: Subtle and sturdy Armor set.

Oscira Collection: High-tech style of the Oscira Collection. It includes the Oscira Armor, Sugatra, and Syananda. Plus, Bo, Braton, Kunai, Lato, Paris and Skana Skin.

All of these can be purchased outside of the Bundle/Collection:

OSCIRA STAFF SKIN

OSCIRA PISTOL SKIN

OSCIRA CHEST PLATE

OSCIRA THROWN BLADE SKIN

OSCIRA RIFLE SKIN

OSCIRA BOW SKIN

OSCIRA LEG PLATES

OSCIRA SHOULDER PLATES

OSCIRA LONGSWORD SKIN

OSCIRA SUGATRA

OSCIRA SYANDANA

Snake Necramech Sigil & Snake Voidrig Skin

This serpentine Sigil adds venomous menace to any Necramech. Warframe compatible Snake Sigil is included when purchasing the snake Necramech Sigil as a bonus.

Velocipod K-Drive Skins

Now players will be able to transform their K-Drive into a Velocipod. Options include Purple, Green, and White Velocipod variants. Players can also colour customize the bodies for their own unique designs.

The Great Ensmallening - Phase 1

This update is a bit larger than normal (6.9GB) because it contains the first phase of the efforts of developers to save disk space for players. Players will be able to save up at least 5GB of space. During the update download, the launcher will do an automatic optimize pass before downloading more (this is necessary to free up space for the new remastered content).

Xaku Changes & Fixes

Since this is a “community-created Warframe” project, Xaku has received numerous changes based on the feedback from the players.

Xaku’s Passive:

Including AOE damage reduction as part of Xaku’s Passive. How it will work: AOE damage will simply take a 25% damage reduction (75% while The Vast Untime is active). Currently, Xaku’s Passive provides a chance that incoming projectiles will fail to hit the warframe at all, instead of going right through. But does not include any protection from enemy AOE damage. For example, if a Bombard shot a rocket at Xaku, the projectile itself would have a 25% chance to pass through them and deal no damage (75% with The Vast Untime), but the explosion following would have the full effect. Xaku’s Passive additionally grants them 25% damage reduction on the following AOE explosion from that rocket. That has been increased to 75% when Xaku is running around bare bones



Xata’s Whisper:

Void damage will be made ‘True Neutral’ by removing the 50% resistance of Void damage on Cloned Flesh and Fossilized enemies: a long-desired request for Void damage. Currently, Void damage is relatively ineffective against Cloned Flesh and Fossilized enemies which greatly limits the use of Xata’s Whisper on Grineer and Infested enemies. In an effort to give it (and Void damage in general) more utility across enemy categories, we are removing this resistance so that it aligns with its neutral effectiveness against the other enemy types. It is important to note that Eidolons, Amalgams, and certain bosses will still maintain this resistance



Grasp of Lohk:

Increasing the speed at which enemies are disarmed so that it occurs earlier in the casting animation. Also increasing the casting animation speed overall. Currently, the point of when enemies are disarmed once Grasp of Lohk is cast is far too delayed.

Increased Grasp of Lohk’s disarming range from 8m to 15m. Not to be confused with the firing range, this increase allows a bigger berth for choosing victims to disarm with Grasp of Lohk.

Allowing Grasp of Lohk to be recast. How it will work: Any existing Grasp of Lohk weapons will simply be replaced by the new cast up to the maximum amount of targets. Currently, once Grasp of Lohk is cast, you are locked with the weapons that were grabbed until the end of the ability’s duration. This is obviously limiting if the ability was cast with an undesired effect. To counteract this limitation, added the option to recast with the added benefit of resetting the ability’s duration and disarming a new set of enemies where/when desired.



The Lost: Deny

Adding synergy between Deny and Grasp of Lohk that increases Deny’s damage output. How it will work: The number of weapons orbiting Xaku from Grasp of Lohk act as a damage multiplier for Deny’s Void beam. For example: If you have 4 weapons orbiting Xaku, Deny’s damage will be granted a 5x multiplier.

Increasing the casting speed of Deny. More firepower… faster!



The Vast Untime:

Removing the Energy drain and keeping it a duration based ability. Currently, the Energy drain on top of its casting cost and duration is far too restrictive and punishing.

Adding Synergy between The Vast Untime and all of Xaku’s other abilities. How it will work: Emphasis on “Untime”, when Xaku is in their skeletal form their other active abilities’ duration will become frozen in time. Once The Vast Untime expires, the duration of those active abilities resume. This was suggested in our feedback readings and we quite enjoyed the play on the ‘untime’ theme and the added benefit to Xaku overall! We feel that since this no longer has an Energy drain, and that it halts the timer on other abilities, the energy demands of Xaku’s kit will be significantly lessened. Note: This will not apply to Helminth's abilities and abilities from other Warframes from Helminth subsuming.



Xaku Fixes:

Fixed Deny having poor hit detection on ragdolled or suspended enemies.

Fixed targets affected by Accuse have inconsistent hit detection based on weapon type (beam, bolt, etc).

Fixed a case of dealing self-damage via Xaku’s Whisper.

Image Credits: Warframe

Promo Image Credits: Warframe