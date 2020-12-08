WoW Shadowlands Patch Notes December 7, 2020: Know What's New!

Things are about to get interesting as prominent changes have been made for Shadowlands' fans. As per the official site of World of Warcraft, the new update has been rolled out on December 7, 2020. The game developers want the players to be prepared for the details about the update. This is the reason why the organisation shared some essential details about the WoW Shadowlands patch notes December 7. If you have been wondering about the WoW Hotfixes, here is all you need to know about it.

WoW Shadowlands patch notes December 7 - (WoW Hotfixes)

Adventures

The companion buff indicators now remain visible when swapping between the Companions and Adventures tabs on the Command Table.

Allied Races

(With realm restarts) Resolved an issue where some players were unable to create a new Allied Race character.

Classes

Druid Casting Nourish will no longer incorrectly cancel Nature's Swiftness.

Hunter Marksmanship Fixed an issue where Wild Spirits (Night Fae ability) was benefitting from the damage increase of the mastery stat twice. Damage of Wild Spirits has been increased by 25% for Marksmanship Hunters.

Monk Fixed an issue with Tear of Morning ( Runecarving ) that caused Enveloping Mists to not spread Renewing Mists. Fixed an issue that caused Tear of Morning ( Runecarving ) to grant Vivify additional healing on targets without Renewing Mists.

Mistweaver Resolved an issue with the interaction between having both Summon Jade Serpent Statue (Talent) and Invoke Yu'lon, the Jade Serpent active.

Windwalker Resolved an issue that prevented Dance of Chi-Ji from triggering from Chi spent by Spinning Crane Kick. Resolved an issue that prevented Xuen's Empowered Tiger Lightning from counting damage dealt by Storm, Earth, and Fire spirits.

Priest Mindgames (Venthyr ability) will now display on nameplates to the casting Priest.

Rogue Shadowy Duel (PvP Talent) will no longer sometimes cause the Rogue to be invisible to the target being duelled.



Covenants

Necrolord The objectives for "Challenges in Maldraxxus" Venthyr Callings quest are now easier to locate on the map.

Night Fae Players will no longer be able to use the Pinch of Faerie Dust item while they have the Faerie's Blessing from a Basket of Enchanted Wings. Fixed an issue where Podtender ( Soulbind ) would sometimes stun the player after dying and releasing. Podtender now displays an icon on raid frames while the player is rejuvenating in the wild seed.



Creatures and NPCs

(With realm restarts) Huntmaster Petrus now always spawns accompanied by Reza and Geza. Should he fall in battle, it's possible his pets might be left behind and open to making new friends.

(With realm restarts) Skuld Vit's barrier can now be bypassed by those with the right tricks.

Feenix Arcshine in Orgrimmar has learned the art of Arcane Momentum and will offer his training to fellow mages.

Battle for Azeroth creatures that increase their health as the player’s item level increases now stop scaling at a lower, more appropriate item level.

Gorm spawned near Decayed Husks will now respawn at a more appropriate rate.

Dungeons and Raids

Plaguefall Margrave Stradama Resolved an issue where players could inadvertently avoid Plague Crash while swimming in and around Margrave Stradama's plague jacuzzi.

Sanguine Depths

Fixed an issue with General Kaal where her door could become stuck and lock players out after a wipe.

Items and Rewards

Weapons sold for Conquest by Zo'sorg in Oribos will not require additional Achievements to purchase.

Corrected an issue that could allow crafted Common-quality base items for Runecarving to incorrectly affect tradability of items obtained in raids and dungeons.

Resolved an issue preventing Conduit item icons from matching in the Soulbind user interface.

Players now receive an understandable error when trying to add the Arboreal Gulper mount to their collection, if they are ineligible.

Fixed a bug that could cause some of the unique Revendreth consumables to be mailed to you when you already had one of them in your inventory.

Fixed a bug preventing Memory of the Arbiter's Judgment from being obtainable.

Player versus Player

(With realm restarts) The number of players on each side in Ashran has been increased to 30 (was 25).

Resolved an issue in The Maw that caused Player vs Player deaths to incur a larger Stygia penalty than intended.

Fixed a bug that was causing PvP trinkets’ spell visuals and sounds to not play.

Hunter (With realm restarts) Aimed Shot no longer deals 10% increased damage in PvP situations. (With realm restarts) Double Tap's extra Aimed Shot deals 50% reduced damage in PvP situations.

Paladin (With realm restarts) Ringing Clarity (Kyrian) can now trigger up to 2 multi-casts in PvP situations (was 3). (With realm restarts) Judgment (Kyrian) cast from Divine Toll deals 75% increased damage in PvP situations (was 100%). (With realm restarts) Final Reckoning increases the damage of Holy Power abilities by 30% in PvP situations (was 50%).

Rogue (With realm restarts) Reverberation's (Kyrian) increase to Echoing Reprimand (Kyrian) damage has been reduced by 30% when engaged in combat with enemy players.



Professions

(With realm restarts) Blacksmiths and Engineers can now use the anvil in Sinfall to craft their recipes.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

(With realm restarts) The Empowered enemies at the end of a floor have been made more threatening.

(With realm restarts) Wing bosses Binder Baritas and Watchers of Death have been made more threatening as they were previously too easy to defeat.

Frostbite Wand's effect now hits for a percentage of current health (was a percentage of maximum health).

Frostchipper's effect now hits for a percentage of current health (was a percentage of maximum health).

Vitality Guillotine's effect no longer reduces the health of a boss enemy. Its function is unchanged against rare and elite enemies.

Heart-Piercing Spine's effect now reduces targets to 70% health (was a reduction to 50% health ) .

World

The capitals Stormwind and Orgrimmar will once again no longer shard on Role-Playing realms.

World Quests

Fixed an issue where unintended buffs would display during the Bastion World Quest "AHH! Real Monsters!"

Fixed an issue where one of the jumps would occasionally fail to work during the Bastion World Quest "Flight School: Up and Away!"

WoW Classic

Naxxramas Spell Penetration bonuses no longer decrease the effect of Frost Resistance on Sapphiron's Frost Aura.



