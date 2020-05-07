Xbox Names For Pro Gamers: Cool And Creative Gamertags To Use On Your Xbox Console

A Gamertag is your alter ego in the world of Xbox which can enhance your entire gaming experience on the console. It helps represent you when you're playing games or sharing content with your friends or others in the Xbox community. Interestingly, Xbox also allows users to change the Gamertags if they aren’t satisfied with the existing one. So, if you’re thinking of a cool new Gamertag or wondering how you can change it, here are all the details.
So before you starting choosing a new Gamertag, let us take a quick look at how you can actually access the Gamertag settings on your Xbox console to update it.
How to change Your Xbox Gamertag?
Xbox creates a Gamertag for you the first time you sign in to your account. However, if you don’t like it, you get an option to change it. Here’s a quick way to change the Gamertag on your Xbox One console:
Tap the Xbox button on your controller and follow these steps – Go to System > Settings > Personalization > My profile > Customize profile. Now click on your Gamertag, select it again to enter a new Gamertag for your profile. Xbox allows users to change the Gamertag for free only once.
Before changing the Gamertag, you should be aware that if you had created your own Gamertag at the time of initial signup and wish to change it, Microsoft will actually charge you to make the changes. The fee varies by region and currency and is displayed when you opt for a change. Generally, it costs $9.99 per change. Now that you know how you can change a Gamertag, let us take a look the ones you use on your Xbox gaming console.
*Please note that you need to remove spaces while updating your Gamertag.
Creative Xbox names (Gamertags)
- Seek N Destroy
- Pennywise The Clown
- Big Damn Hero
- Drunk to Win
- Blunt Machete
- Black Belt
- Night Rider
- Brilliant Gamer
- Execute Electrocute
- I Play Farm Heroes
- The Mustard Cat
- Got A Segway
- High Five
- Victory Loves Me
- Smash D Trash
- Lord Of Fraud
- Flung Pu Panda
- Monkey Smash
- Pokie Punk
- Xmen Died
- Lumpy Octopus
- Unbreakabull
- Harriet Thugman
- Cool Stoner
- Hero Of Blackday
- Knew Too Much
- Harry Dotter
- Don’t Revive Me Bro
- Blister the Main Man
- Black Stabbath
- Graduate of Devry
- Monkey Lover
- Hall and Goats
- War Dot Com
- Knob Goblin
- All Them Boats
- Chili Con Carne
- Bad Chicken
- Blood Sail
- Buried Alive by Love
- Matrixxx Anderson
- Gaymer
- Vaping Beerus
- Vape Dimension
- No Drugs Here
- Spoon Man
- Dig Dug Funnie
- Rockos Modern
- Manchu Man
- Netflix and Kill
- Horse Blindfold
- Iced Tea Bandit
- Bird Soldier
- Pinky Boy
- Beats On Deck
- Show Me Sunset
- Armed Student
- Fire Tiger
- Crime Scene
- Delivery Boy
- Hulk Roguen
- Party Ghoul
- Leggo My Aggro
- Jonny Awesome
- Addicted 2 Coins
- Crypto Hypno
- Veteran of Death
- Mercedes man
Cool Xbox names
- Assassin Meet Up
- Assassin Face Off
- Nasty Hulk
- Young Bull
- Angels Creed
- Blinking Eyes
- Cute Potato
- Alpha Returns
- Mystery Ends
- Monster Mania
- U Cant Beat It
- Bombastic
- Sniper Instinct
- Light In Out
- The Bon Jon
- Revenge Of Omega
- Doomsday Ends
- Dold Digger
- Warning Out Of Mind
- Collaterol Damage
- Thunder Bunt
- Tonight Gamer
- B4 U Shout
- Tec Tonic
- Septic Moma
- Knuckle Duster
- Lowercase Guy
- Thunder Stroke
- Chiller Killer
- Local Back Stabber
- Snoop Woot
- Jack The Ripper
- Meet Wit
- Complex Slayers
- Agent Hercules
- Junkyard Dog
- Friendly Dolphin
- Mortality Returns
- Bonzai
- Broomspun
- Mini Mouse
- Wicked Impulse
- Chill Dude
- Brain Hacker
- Sweet Poison
- Owl Pacino
- Tongue Berry
- Boomkin
- Pain Slayer
- Tarty Toes
- Dirty Denise
- Big Axe Dwarf
- Hadouken
- Orkward
- SnackySnacks
Girly Xbox names
- Pistol Princess
- Glitter Gunner
- KungFu Barbie
- Purple Bunny Slippers
- Salty Cookie
- Scary Pumpkin
- Punchy Punch
- Smitten Kitten
- Bearded Angel
- Sniper Princess
- Acid Queen
- Cool Whip
- Digital Goddess
- Salty Scissors
- Little Tickle
- Pink Leader
- Bluberri Muffins
- Fire By Mis Fire
- Cutie Patootie
- Ms Piggy Revenge
- Shot Hottie
Image credits: Unsplash | Humphrey Muleba