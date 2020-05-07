Xbox Names For Pro Gamers: Cool And Creative Gamertags To Use On Your Xbox Console

A Gamertag is your alter ego in the world of Xbox which can enhance your entire gaming experience on the console. It helps represent you when you're playing games or sharing content with your friends or others in the Xbox community. Interestingly, Xbox also allows users to change the Gamertags if they aren’t satisfied with the existing one. So, if you’re thinking of a cool new Gamertag or wondering how you can change it, here are all the details.

So before you starting choosing a new Gamertag, let us take a quick look at how you can actually access the Gamertag settings on your Xbox console to update it.

How to change Your Xbox Gamertag?

Xbox creates a Gamertag for you the first time you sign in to your account. However, if you don’t like it, you get an option to change it. Here’s a quick way to change the Gamertag on your Xbox One console:

Tap the Xbox button on your controller and follow these steps – Go to System > Settings > Personalization > My profile > Customize profile. Now click on your Gamertag, select it again to enter a new Gamertag for your profile. Xbox allows users to change the Gamertag for free only once.

Before changing the Gamertag, you should be aware that if you had created your own Gamertag at the time of initial signup and wish to change it, Microsoft will actually charge you to make the changes. The fee varies by region and currency and is displayed when you opt for a change. Generally, it costs $9.99 per change. Now that you know how you can change a Gamertag, let us take a look the ones you use on your Xbox gaming console.

*Please note that you need to remove spaces while updating your Gamertag.

Creative Xbox names (Gamertags)

Seek N Destroy

Pennywise The Clown

Big Damn Hero

Drunk to Win

Blunt Machete

Black Belt

Night Rider

Brilliant Gamer

Execute Electrocute

I Play Farm Heroes

The Mustard Cat

Got A Segway

High Five

Victory Loves Me

Smash D Trash

Lord Of Fraud

Flung Pu Panda

Monkey Smash

Pokie Punk

Xmen Died

Lumpy Octopus

Unbreakabull

Harriet Thugman

Cool Stoner

Hero Of Blackday

Knew Too Much

Harry Dotter

Don’t Revive Me Bro

Blister the Main Man

Black Stabbath

Graduate of Devry

Monkey Lover

Hall and Goats

War Dot Com

Knob Goblin

All Them Boats

Chili Con Carne

Bad Chicken

Blood Sail

Buried Alive by Love

Matrixxx Anderson

Gaymer

Vaping Beerus

Vape Dimension

No Drugs Here

Spoon Man

Dig Dug Funnie

Rockos Modern

Manchu Man

Netflix and Kill

Horse Blindfold

Iced Tea Bandit

Bird Soldier

Pinky Boy

Beats On Deck

Show Me Sunset

Armed Student

Fire Tiger

Crime Scene

Delivery Boy

Hulk Roguen

Party Ghoul

Leggo My Aggro

Jonny Awesome

Addicted 2 Coins

Crypto Hypno

Veteran of Death

Mercedes man

Cool Xbox names

Assassin Meet Up

Assassin Face Off

Nasty Hulk

Young Bull

Angels Creed

Blinking Eyes

Cute Potato

Alpha Returns

Mystery Ends

Monster Mania

U Cant Beat It

Bombastic

Sniper Instinct

Light In Out

The Bon Jon

Revenge Of Omega

Doomsday Ends

Dold Digger

Warning Out Of Mind

Collaterol Damage

Thunder Bunt

Tonight Gamer

B4 U Shout

Tec Tonic

Septic Moma

Knuckle Duster

Lowercase Guy

Thunder Stroke

Chiller Killer

Local Back Stabber

Snoop Woot

Jack The Ripper

Meet Wit

Complex Slayers

Agent Hercules

Junkyard Dog

Friendly Dolphin

Mortality Returns

Bonzai

Broomspun

Mini Mouse

Wicked Impulse

Chill Dude

Brain Hacker

Sweet Poison

Owl Pacino

Tongue Berry

Boomkin

Pain Slayer

Tarty Toes

Dirty Denise

Big Axe Dwarf

Hadouken

Orkward

SnackySnacks

Girly Xbox names

Pistol Princess

Glitter Gunner

KungFu Barbie

Purple Bunny Slippers

Salty Cookie

Scary Pumpkin

Punchy Punch

Smitten Kitten

Bearded Angel

Sniper Princess

Acid Queen

Cool Whip

Digital Goddess

Salty Scissors

Little Tickle

Pink Leader

Bluberri Muffins

Fire By Mis Fire

Cutie Patootie

Ms Piggy Revenge

Shot Hottie

Image credits: Unsplash | Humphrey Muleba