You Do Not Have Permission To Play Fortnite Error: How To Fix The Error Message?

Fortnite is one of the widely popular online multiplayer games around the world with a huge number of active users. However, Fortnite players have been encountering an error lately when attempting to log in to their Epic Games accounts and launch the battle royale title. A number of users have also taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter and other social media platforms to express their frustration with the unexpected error messages that read, "You do not have permission to play Fortnite" or "Your account no longer has play access to Fortnite."

My games saying “you do not have permission to play fortnite” and it won’t let me log in? Anyone else — 🇮🇪🇮🇪 (@lewissuh_) September 14, 2020

@TimSweeneyEpic @FortniteGame @FortniteStatus I'm having issues just been kicked from STW now I cant login "You do not have permission to play fortnite"? Hello? — ★ Luke Davies ★ (@LukeDaviesMUFC) September 14, 2020

Man said "You do not have permission to play fortnite" I got scared thought I got banned or sumshit was about to delete the game — CapAlotReplayz (@CapReplayz) September 14, 2020

Are Fortnite servers down?

Epic Games' Fortnite has been experiencing a major server outage that has affected gamers across several regions including the US, UK, and Europe. The game's Status page has recently acknowledged the issue faced by users and confirmed that the error message does not have anything to do with account suspensions. It assured users that the team is hard at work on a quick fix around kicks and logins. The Status page also added that the company will provide further updates once they have more information.

How to fix "You do not have permission to play Fortnite" error?

This isn't the first time that Fortnite users have run into such an error message when trying to log into the game. And while it's clear that the issue is from developer's end, there are still a few things you can do to get rid of the error. One of the easiest fixes is to unlink the email you’ve previously used on the platform. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Go to your Epic Games account and login with an email that you may have previously used.

Step 2: Click on Connections, then tap 'Accounts'.

Step 3: Unlink the old email that is connected to the Epic Games account.

Step 4: Log out of the account and sign in with the new email.

Step 5: Go to 'Connections' and click on 'Accounts'.

Step 6: Now, link the new email and connect.

This should fix the issue for users who had a different email linked with the Epic Games account previously.

