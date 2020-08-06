How To Turn On The Radio In Fortnite On PC, Xbox One And PS4?

Epic Games has recently released a new vehicle update titled Joy Ride. As part of the update, developers have introduced a bunch of vehicles, refuelling, and even radio stations that players can tune into while inside the vehicles.

Interestingly, the radio station will also serve as a platform for musical artists where they can perform, similar to Fortnite concerts we have seen earlier. The radio stations will also feature a library of copyright-free songs especially for content creators and Fortnite streamers to avoid any kind of copyright strikes. So, let us check out how you can actually turn on the radio in Fortnite.

Also Read | Where Are Balls Of Yarn At Catty Corner In Fortnite Week 7?

How to turn on the radio in Fortnite?

In Fortnite, turning on the radio is quite easy. All you need to do is get inside a vehicle of your choice and interact with the prompts that appear on the screen. As you enter a vehicle, you will notice an option that will allow you to turn on the radio and switch between the available stations. To turn on the radio, you simply need to tap A for Xbox One, X for PS4, Space for PC or B for Switch.

Also Read | Slumber Fortnite Skin: How Much It Costs And How To Purchase It?

At the moment, there are only four radio stations for users to choose from. These include the Party Royale, Power Play, Radio Yonder, and Beat Box. If you wish to switch a radio station, follow the same buttons that you have used to turn it on.

The radio stations were temporarily disabled by Epic Games as they are said to be investigating some issues with the feature as players on PC were unable to switch between the available radio stations. Soon after, the radio stations were disabled across all platforms. Once the issue is fixed, players should be able to use the feature again.

However, before you turn on the radio, you need to make sure that you have the music volume set to the max. To do so, you need to head over to ‘Settings’ and scroll over to ‘Audio’ option. Now, under ‘Volume’ settings, toggle the ‘Music’ option all the way to the right.

Also Read | Scary Fortnite Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter The Game Mode

Also Read | How To Drive Cars In Fortnite And Where To Find Them On The Map?

Image credits: Epic Games