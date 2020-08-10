How To Get Hulk Hands In Fortnite With New Marvel’s Avengers Beta

Fortnite is one of the most exciting battle royale games that is known to bring exclusive content to the fans. Epic Games recently collaborated with DC to introduce Aquaman and Black Manta skins in the multiplayer game. Now, game developers have entered a partnership with Marvel's Avengers to bring exciting exclusive rewards. Fans will be able to unlock new Hulk Smashers pickaxes for free by completing Marvel's Avengers beta challenges.

Also Read | Hide And Seek Fortnite Maps: Best Hide And Seek Creative Maps And Their Entry Codes

How to get Hulk Hands in Fortnite?

Fortnite players can unlock the new Hulk hands along with a Hulkbuster style by taking up three HARM challenges. These challenges are currently available only for users on the Xbox One and PS4 platforms, where players will first need to download the Marvel Avengers Beta for their respective platform.

The Marvel's Avengers beta has already arrived on PS4 as a pre-order last week. As for Xbox One, the pre-order beta will arrive on August 14. By this time, the game beta will open up to all players on the PlayStation 4.

Also Read | Where Is Motorboat Mayhem In Fortnite And How To Complete Boat Time Trial?

Epic Games has also announced that players will need to connect their gaming console with the Epic Games and Square Enix accounts. This means that you won't be getting your free Hulk hands unless you link these accounts,

Once you have linked your Epic Games account with the gaming console, head over to Square Enix at the link here and connect your Epic Games account with Square Enix as well.

Also Read | How To Turn On The Radio In Fortnite On PC, Xbox One And PS4?

After getting the accounts linked, players can enter Marvel's Avenger beta and complete a set of missions which include the A-Day mission, the Hulk mission, the mission in the arctic, and one that will send Kamala into the HARM Room. Once you have completed the fourth mission available in beta, the HARM challenges will get unlocked and appear on the map. Next, you will need to activate the map and proceed with completing the challenges.

Epic Games has also confirmed that the new Hulk Smashers Pickaxe will also arrive at the Fortnite item shop for purchase, however, an exact date has not been revealed.

Also Read | How To Drive Cars In Fortnite And Where To Find Them On The Map?

Image credits: Epic Games