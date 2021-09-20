Fortnite Season 8: How to download Fortnite on Android and iOS devices?

It was back in 2020 when Epic Games decided to add a direct payment link in their famed video game Fortnite. As a result, both Google Play Store and Apple App Store removed the game as a listing. Apparently, Epic had violated the terms of the agreement which did not allow it to out a direct payment link as long as their game is listed on Google's and Apple's online application stores. Following the event, Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giants, which has been going on for more than a year now.

Nevertheless, Fortnite is still one of the most famous multiplayer battle-royale games out there and players are not refraining from looking for the game on the Internet. Being unavailable on the Android and Apple application store makes it slightly inconvenient for prospective players to download Fortnite. However, there is an easy workaround to the problem. Keep reading to know how to download Fortnite on Android and iOS devices.

How to download Fortnite on Android and iOS devices?

Android

Open a web browser such as Google Chrome on the Android smartphone

Search for Fortnite and open the official website of the game

The URL of the official website is: epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/home

Click on the yellow button at the top right corner of the screen

Select from the list provided under 'How would you like to play?'

Tap on Mobile

Sign up using an email ID, with Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, or other available options

Once done, the browser will prompt and download EpicGamesApp.apk

Open the Epic Games store by providing it with the required permissions

Search for Fortnite in the Epic Games Store

Once the Fortnite game tile is located, click on 'Install' to download the game for free

As the app will download and install, users will be able to see the progress in front of them

Once the game is installed, users can enter into the adventurous lands of Fortnite

iOS

Open the Apple App Store

Tap on the account icon at the top right corner of the interface

Go to Purchased

Go to My Purchases

Under the list of all applications purchased, search for Fortnite

Once Fortnite is located, tap on the cloud icon next to the application to download the game

Image: epicgames.com