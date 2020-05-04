How To Apply Online For C19 Travel Request Form? Know Everything Here

With restricted movement allowed within the green and orange zones across Maharastra, several people rush to avail the C19 pass to travel within the districts and towns. The C19 is only provided to people who are stuck in one district and wish to move to another.

Here is one example: From Palghar District’s official website for travelling to or fro

“If you have stopped in Palghar district due to lock down and you want to return to your district or return to Palghar district from other districts, fill in your exact information in the following form.”

Credits: Official website fo Palghar district

How to apply online for C19 travel request form?

Residents of the Maharashtra state need to fill the form of the police officials to travel from one point to another. According to the official website of Maharashtra Police, some general guidelines need to be followed by all travellers. Note that there are further restrictions in red zones.

Head to https://covid19.mhpolice.in/ website. Essential service providers can avail the pass or c19 travel request form. Individuals with special exceptions and cases can be allowed to take the travel pass. All the details are mandatory to be filled by the person. Accurately fill the details and submit Keep all the relevant details and documents in a single file while uploading. Once you finish filling the form, you will get a token. Visit the site to check for the status of the application. After thorough verification, you can download with the token ID. The e-pass will have all the important details like number plate, validity and QR code. Always carry a soft copy. You must have it with you while you are in the registered vehicle. The illegal usage or wrong vehicle is a punishable offence. The application form will be in only English. Size of photo required is not more than 200KB. Size of documents not more than 500KB.

C19 travel request form 1

Credits: Official website fo Maharashtra Police

C19 travel request form 2

Credits: Official website fo Maharashtra Police

