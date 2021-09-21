IOS 15 Installing Errors: How To Fix 'preparing Update' Error On IOS15? Read

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Apple has just released their latest software, iOS 15 and the users have been loving it. Since its release, several Apple device owners have already installed the new iOS 15 but some of them are facing issues while installing this new iOS 15 software. Other users from all over the globe are also reporting similar issues and are asking, ‘What to do is iOS 15 update process is stuck at Preparing Update.’ Solving this problem might not be a tough process and actually, there is a very simple fix for this iOS 15 error faced by the users. To help out our readers, here is how you can fix this “Preparing Update” iOS 15 installing error. Read
There is no specific reason to explain why the users have been facing such errors while simply installing the software. Since the OS was just released, there is a possibility that several downloads at the same time could have taken a toll on Apple’s servers. It is common to see such an error because of the millions of iPhone and iPad users trying to update to the latest version. Follow this step-by-step guide to help you out of your iOS 15 is stuck on 'preparing update.'