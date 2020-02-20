Jio Plans For Every Budget: A Comparison Of Rs 249, Rs 444 And Rs 599 Plans

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has become the number one telecom operator in India in terms of both subscriber base as well as the revenue market. The company has offered a number of attractive plans to its users over the years and continues to do so. Of the many different plans available, Jio currently has three prepaid plans which provide 2GB data per day. So, if you are looking for a pack with a bigger data plan or a few options to choose from, you have come to the right place.

Reliance Jio Plans – Rs 249 data plan

This is one of the most economical Jio data plans that is priced only at Rs 249. The pack does not just offer a 2GB data on a daily basis, but it also comes with Jio to Jio unlimited calling. The plan is valid for 28 days, meaning that users get to enjoy a total of 56GB data at just Rs 249. The plan also allows 1000 minutes with a FUP limit if calling on other networks. Moreover, a user also gets 100 free SMSes daily. Jio also offers a free subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Plans – Rs 444 data plan

Jio’s Rs 499 plan offers 2GB data on a daily basis and has a validity of a total 56 days. This makes for a total of 112GB data. Similar to the Rs 249 plan, it also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, but doubles up on Non-Jio FUP with a total of 2000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMSes to the subscribers and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Plans – Rs 599 data plan

With Jio’s Rs 599 plan, a user gets 2GB data per day with a validity of 84 days, making a total of 168GB data. Just like the other two packs, the Rs 599 plan also comes with Jio to Jio unlimited calls and 100 SMSes every day. As for Jio to Non-Jio FUP, it offers 3000 minutes. As part of the plan, the user also gets complimentary access to Jio apps.

Image credits: Instagram | Reliance Jio