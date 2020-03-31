Airtel Free Data On Airtel VoLTE Beta Program: How To Upgrade And Get 30GB Free Data?

Airtel VoLTE Beta is now live across Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai. The Airtel VoLTE Beta program is a 90 days testing and optimisation phase of the company’s VoLTE services with a select user base. Users simply need the following to experience the difference.

Airtel free data 2020

As part of the Airtel VoLTE Beta program, the company is offering 30 GB free data to its users. You are simply required to visit Airtel VoLTE Beta Program website and provide your Airtel mobile number to enrol in Airtel free internet program.

How to get a free Airtel 4G SIM delivered at your doorstep?

For users who do not have a 4G SIM to participate in Airtel VoLTE beta program, the company is currently offering its subscribers to get a 4G SIM delivered at their doorsteps if they register online for SIM card swap. To do so, you simply need to log in here using your Mobile No./Service ID.

Device compatibility for Airtel free data

To experience Airtel VoLTE beta services, users will need to have a 4G enabled handset which is compatible with Band3/1800 MHz. Most of the latest smartphones are compatible with 4G VoLTE; however, you can also check the device compatibility by visiting Airtel’s official website.

You can use your existing 4G handset to enjoy Airtel VoLTE services after you have completed the software upgrade on your phone. This means that your device will need to be upgraded with the latest software provided by your smartphone manufacturer.

Here’s what you need to do after you get an Airtel 4G SIM

Once you have an Airtel 4G SIM card and a compatible handset, you simply need to verify that the VoLTE voice calling feature has been enabled on your device.

For iOS: Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Enable 4G > Turn on Voice & Data

For Android: Go to Settings > Settings > Mobile Network > Turn on VoLTE call

If you have a Dual SIM handset, your Airtel 4G SIM card needs to be inserted in a SIM slot with data capability and network mode set to – 4G/3G/2G (Auto). To enable the setting, you can follow these steps: Go to Settings > Sim networks > Preferred network type > 4G/3G/2G. Please note that settings may actually differ from one smartphone manufacturer to another. If you need any assistance, you can call 121.

Image credits: Airtel