Airtel Recharge Offers Today: Avail Extra Data At ₹48 And ₹98 Respectively; Learn Here

Bharti Airtel provides its users with an extensive list of incredible recharge plans and offers where a user gets to reap the benefits of strong network connection and fast internet. The 4G services of the operator are popular among the users and with a free subscription to several Airtel apps.

During this time of lockdown, the mobile service provider has been providing its users with many impressive Airtel recharge plans. However, people demand more and faster data as they are at home working or watching online shows. In this situation, Airtel has two astounding packs such as the ₹48 and ₹98 data plans. These packs are perfect for people who want the value of money. Here is all about the ₹48 and ₹98 Airtel plans that will help you with extra data during the lockdown.

Also Read | Airtel recharge offers today: ₹249 vs ₹279 plan! Which one is better?

What is the Airtel recharge offer of ₹48 plan?

Airtel recharge offer of ₹48 plan provides the users with 3 GB fast 4G data. The validity of the plan is for 28 days and it is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who are wanting extra data during this time of lockdown for enabling fast and more data to effectively work from home without any interruption.

Also Read | Airtel Recharge Of ₹349 Offers A Happy Quarantine Plan With Free Amazon Prime Subscription

Airtel recharge offer of ₹98 gives 6GB data

With just ₹50 more from the ₹48 Airtel plan, the Airtel recharge offer of ₹98 gives its users 6 GB fast 4G data. Similar to the ₹48 plan, the ₹98 Airtel plan is valid until 28 days from the recharge date. To get the extra data on your phone number, a user just has to make the recharge using any payments app or the Airtel Thanks app.

The recharges can also be done through Airtel galleries and other mobile stores. Once the packs are activated the users will be notified through an SMS regarding the same. Recharge your Airtel phone number with ₹48 or ₹98 plan to get extra data and forget the fear of exhausting your data limit of the day.

Also Read | Airtel signs $1 Billion deal with Nokia over 5G tech, days after Jio-Facebook partnership

Also Read | Airtel APN Settings for faster 4G internet - Use this for better work from home experience