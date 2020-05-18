Airtel Recharge Of Rs 98 Now Offers 12 GB High-speed Data | Know Details

During this time of lockdown in India, telecom users have been asking for more with better services as they do not have any other place to go apart from staying at home. Airtel has been trying its best to provide faster internet and for all its users amid lockdown in India. The telecom service provider has now revised an old plan to provide its users with double the data is used to offer before. The revised plan of Rs 98 now gives 12 GB data for its new subscribers.

Airtel announces double data for Rs 98 plan for its users

Airtel announced double data for Rs 98 pack in the previous week for its users. The pack initially provided on 6 GB high-speed data for its users. The pack now gives doubled the data benefits on its Rs. 98 Airtel recharge plan. However, the revised recharge plan now comes with 12 GB of high-speed data for the customers with a validity of 28 days. But, this plan only provides with data benefits and it does not offer free SMSes or unlimited calling benefits. The operator has also announced that it will be offering more Talktime to users on recharge vouchers of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000.

Also Read | How to add a channel in Airtel DTH using 'My Airtel' app? Learn how to use the SMS method

Where other telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio are coming up with big annual recharge plans to aid customers during their work from home period, Airtel has revised its older plans. This move will also give direct competition to Reliance Jio's Rs 101 data voucher plan. The Rs 101 plan of Jio offers its users with 12GB of 4G data along with 1000 Jio to non-Jio calling minutes. However, Airtel Recharge plan of Rs 98 does not provide calling benefits but it can be used as an Add on Plan to the monthly Airtel recharge packs used by many customers. Airtel also provides 3 GB of High-speed data for 28 days with the recharge of Rs 48.

Also Read | Airtel recharge offers today: ₹249 vs ₹279 plan! Which one is better?

What is the Airtel recharge offer of ₹48 plan?

Airtel recharge offer of ₹48 plan provides the users with 3 GB fast 4G data. The validity of the plan is for 28 days and it is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who are wanting extra data during this time of lockdown for enabling fast and more data to effectively work from home without any interruption.

Also Read | Airtel recharge of ₹349 offers a happy quarantine plan with free Amazon Prime subscription

Also Read | Airtel Recharge Offers Today: Avail Extra Data At ₹48 And ₹98 Respectively; Learn Here