Airtel Xstream 499, 799, 999 & More Plans Revised; Users To Get Unlimited Data

Airtel Xstream Fibre plans have been revised by the organisation, and the offer starts with a Rs 499 Plan. Bharti Airtel announced that the services would be provided in the 125 cities where the company has operations. Nevertheless, the broadband giant is going to enter into newer markets with its exciting plans. So here are the details about the Airtel Xstream 499 Plan and other revised plans that you need to know before opting for it.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 499 Plan

Users will be able to avail the revised Airtel Xstream plans from today i.e. September 7, 2020. The newly launched 'unlimited' category of the broadband plan of Rs 499 per month comes with many incredible offers. The Airtel Xstream 499 plan comes with a subscription to several entertainment apps and High Definition Set-Top Box (STB). The plan also offers a refundable deposit Set-Top Box. The newly revised Airtel Xstream Fiber 499 plan promises a speed of 40 MB per second with unlimited calling and more.

Other Airtel Xstream Bundle plans

Airtel Xstream Premium 799 Plan revised

The popular Airtel Xstream Premium plan has been revised by the Telecom operator after the announcement made on Sunday i.e. September 6. From September 7, 2020, onwards the Airtel Xstream Premium plan priced at Rs 799 will offer its users unlimited data at 100Mbps speed.

Airtel Xstream Entertainment 999 Plan revised

Bharti Airtel also revised the Airtel Xstream Entertainment plan at Rs 999 per month. The newly updated plan now offers unlimited data at 200Mbps speed. Apart from this, users also get a free subscription to Airtel Xstream video services and other OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee5.

Airtel Xstream Ultra and VIP plan revised

The operator upgraded the Airtel Xstream Ultra and VIP plan as well. Now, the Airtel Xstream Ultra plan offers unlimited data at 300Mbps speed. On the other hand, the Airtel Xstream VIP plan priced at Rs 3,999 comes with bundled unlimited data usage at 1Gbps speeds. The users also get a free subscription to Airtel Xstream video services and other OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee5.

Image credits: Shutterstock