League Of Legends' Developer Says Seraphine Is Their Associate, Is She Real?

League of Legends has gained an enormous amount of love and popularity in recent times. Developed by Riot Games' it is one of the best 5 vs 5 multiplayer games of its kind. But, apart from the League of Legends, an influencer has made many netizens go crazy with her online content. But the recent report by The Verge reveals that this pink hair beauty, Seraphine might be your next League of Legends champion.

Yes, you read it right, Riot Games recently announced that Seraphine belongs to them. This is why many players are searching for more information about the same. If you have been wondering about Seraphine leak, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is social media Seraphine real?

If you are a true fan of League of Legends, then you might be aware of the popular social media influencer Seraphine. But, if you have been thinking that Seraphine is real, then you are going to be disappointed. However, it is awe-inspiring to know that the pink-haired influencer is actually a virtual personality or in simple words, animated character.

Who developed Seraphine?

She made her cameo in late June, and since then she has shared some insights to League of Legends. This is why many players speculated her involvement with the game developer Riot Games. However, if you guessed the same, then you might be relieved by the news that Riot Games has finally announced that they are associated with the virtual social media influencer, Seraphine. In an official press statement, Riot Games said:

Seraphine is a digital influencer and artist in association with Riot Games. As a virtual artist, she will have many collaborators that help bring her to life musically, vocally, and artistically. As of June 2020, she operates three social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, and Soundcloud) where she shares her music, thoughts on her daily life, and now, her collaboration with K/DA. Her initial partners, Jasmine Clarke, Absofacto, and Kosuke Kasza, helped voice and produce Seraphine’s covers and songs on social media.

Apart from this, Seraphine has also announced that she is going to collaborate with K/DA members for their upcoming album. Her songs are quite heart-touching and fans are eagerly waiting for this mesmerizing collaboration. It's real because Seraphine's touch to K/DA's 2018 album song has gained a lot of love from fans around the world.

i know a lot of you have been guessing, but i can finally say that i'm collaborating with K/DA!!! i'll be working with them to help produce their album and (gasp!) feature on an upcoming track🎵



this is seriously a dream come true and it's all possible thanks to you😭💜💞 — Seraphine⭐🌊 (@seradotwav) September 4, 2020

Promo Image ~ K/DA Twitter

