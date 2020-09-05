Is Keepsafe A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country, Safety & More

The Indian Government has continued to ban Chinese apps in the country. In total, the government has currently banned 224 Chinese apps in three consecutive phases. However, this time the central government banned 118 apps in at one time. This is the reason why many smartphone users are worried about the origin country of their favourite app, Keepsafe. If you are wondering about "is Keepsafe a Chinese app?" or "Keepsafe belongs to which country?" then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is Keepsafe a Chinese app?

Keepsafe Softwares is an America-based tech company that has created the photo vault app. The tech company is headquartered in the city of California in the United States of America. The founder and CEO of Keepsafe Software, Zouhair Belkoura, started this application to provide everyone easy access to control over their digital belongings. Apart from Keepsafe application, the American app development company is responsible for the creation of another application known as Calculator Photo Vault which is quite similar to Keepsafe when it comes to functionalities. However, it camouflages itself has a Calculator app and has a strong password lock.

Keepsafe belongs to which country?

Keepsafe origin country, as explained above, is the United States of America. However, many people have confused it to be of Chinese origin. The reason behind this confusion is because the users found out that Gallery Vault and Applock are Chinese apps.

Is Keepsafe safe?

Online safety and privacy are amongst the major concern for the people. According to the CEO of Keepsafe Software, Zouhair Belkoura, the Keepsafe app was started to help people create a strong line between private, social and professional life so that the personal digital belongings are safe. Keepsafe Vault services provide a protected space on a users iPhone, Android, or tablet to keep important things safe like private photos, videos and files. According to Keepsafe Support, the application uses military-grade encryption. To ensure privacy, Keepsafe has no system IT admins or employees that can access or view your content.

