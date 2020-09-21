Android 11 Release Date In India: Google Pixel Users In India To Get Android 11

The eleventh biggest release and the 18th version of the Android operating system is Android 11 as the alphabetical release names that were always based on deserts were not used from Android 10. The company then decided that the name for the next OS should be Android 11. It was released on September 8, 2020. This latest release introduced "conversations" notifications that are designed for chat and message. Pop-up overlays are also shown for the apps that support this feature.

Android 11 Release Date in India, Features, and More Details

Google finally decided to make Android 11 update available to the Google Pixel users in India on September 18. Android 11 was released for all of the Pixel phones last week which were compatible with this update, except for Indian users. Google announced on the forums that Android 11 has begun rolling out for Pixel phone users in India. The compatible phones are Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a.

Google's OTA update image page previously had mentioned "all carriers except IN" which confirmed that this update will not be available for Indian users on September 11. It took a week but now Google has also removed the "all carriers except IN" from its OTA update page. Users can check manually from System > Advanced > System update to see if their phone has received the Android 11 update or not.

Excited that Android 11 starts rolling out today, with better ways to communicate, new ways to manage your devices & media, and even more control over your data and privacy. https://t.co/KSFYYPgajr — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 8, 2020

Android 11 Features

Mute notifications during recording

Improved touch sensitivity

Native screen recording

Scrolling screenshots

Back gesture tweaking

Improved support for curved displays

AirPlane mode won’t turn off Bluetooth

Share menu App pinning

Improved notification shade conversations

Chat bubbles

Dark mode scheduling

One time permissions

Scoped storage

Better handling of older notifications

Project mainline enhancements

Reverse charging

Motion controls for certain phones

Android 11 Release Date for Samsung

Samsung is currently working on releasing its One UI 3.0 with Android 11 since the One UI 2.5 will be released with Android 10. There is no official announcement made by Samsung as to which of its devices will get Android 11 and the date for it either. Below mentioned are the devices that currently have an Android 11 build on the stable Android branch available.

Samsung Galaxy S20 (x1s/x1q) — Added on 09/15/2020

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (y2s/y2q) — Added on 09/15/2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (z3s/z3q) — Added on 09/15/2020

