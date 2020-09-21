Can IPhone 6 Get IOS 14? Here Are Steps To Update Your IPhone To IOS 14

Apple has finally released the iOS 14 on September 16 and also updated the list of iPhone which will be compatible with this update. The biggest change in iOS 14 is a modified home screen and support for widgets for the first time with a lot of other new features. Now, the question many people have online is -- can iPhone 6 get iOS 14? Here is a list of iPhones that are compatible with this update.

Can iPhone 6 Get iOS 14? Check out this list of iPhones which are compatible

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone SE

Above is the List of iPhones that are compatible and will be getting the iOS 14 update. The oldest iPhone which will receive this update is the iPhone 6s. So, iPhone 6 users will not be able to update their OS to the latest iOS 14. The only option would be to get a newer iPhone model that supports it. Follow the steps below this list to update your compatible iPhone to iOS 14.

How to get iOS 14 Update on your compatible iPhone

Fully charge your iPhone and make a backup of all your data. Also, turn off all the ongoing work in the background to speed up the download process.

The new iOS 14 update has a much larger size than the previous ones, so having a high speed and stable WiFi connection is recommended.

First, navigate to the Settings, then General, then press on the Software update option next to the install iOS 14.

The update will take some time due to the large size. Once the download is done, the installation will begin and your iPhone 8 will have the new iOS installed.

iOS 14 on the iPhone 6s

While iOS 14 will not be available for iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 plus users. The best option would be to get a model that is compatible with this new OS. The closest models on which iOS 14 can be installed are the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s plus. Performance isn't much of an issue with these two models but the battery life could be a problem. Either way, iOS 14 on these devices is perfectly acceptable for day-to-day tasks.

