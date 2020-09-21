Can IPhone 6 Get IOS 14? Here Are Steps To Update Your IPhone To IOS 14

Apple has finally released the iOS 14 on September 16 and also updated the list of iPhone which will be compatible with this update. The biggest change in iOS 14 is a modified home screen and support for widgets for the first time with a lot of other new features. Now, the question many people have online is -- can iPhone 6 get iOS 14? Here is a list of iPhones that are compatible with this update.
How to update iOS 14 and iPadOS 14https://t.co/3W9bWmjNcX— iOS 14 (@ios14official) September 16, 2020
iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone XS and XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
iPhone SE
iPod touch seventh generation#Apple #iOS14 #iPhone #iPadOS14
Above is the List of iPhones that are compatible and will be getting the iOS 14 update. The oldest iPhone which will receive this update is the iPhone 6s. So, iPhone 6 users will not be able to update their OS to the latest iOS 14. The only option would be to get a newer iPhone model that supports it. Follow the steps below this list to update your compatible iPhone to iOS 14.
While iOS 14 will not be available for iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 plus users. The best option would be to get a model that is compatible with this new OS. The closest models on which iOS 14 can be installed are the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s plus. Performance isn't much of an issue with these two models but the battery life could be a problem. Either way, iOS 14 on these devices is perfectly acceptable for day-to-day tasks.
Promo Image Credits: iPhone YouTube