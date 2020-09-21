Can IPhone 7 Get IOS 14 Update? Steps To Update Your IPhone To The Latest IOS 14

Apple officially released the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on Wednesday, September 16. The iOS 14 update is available for all the compatible iPhones which will let the users access all the new features like the much-awaited addition of widgets to the home screen and a lot more. For iPhone models of 2015 or later which are running iOS 13, the upgrade to iOS 14 will be possible.

Can iPhone 7 Get iOS 14? List of iPhones which are compatible

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone SE

How to get iOS 14 update on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Users have the option to either wait for the notification to show that the iOS 14 update is available for their iPhones or do a manual update. Make sure to back up the data before proceeding for the update.

First, go to the Settings then General and navigate to Software update. There will be an option to Download and Install, select it and if prompted for a password, enter your iPhone password. Next, accept the terms and conditions of Apple and the download will begin shortly.

There will be an estimated time that will show up at the top, which will depend on how many others are trying to upgrade at that time. The iPhone might need to restart and if there is not sufficient space on your device, it will ask to remove apps temporarily. Once the installation is done these apps will get restored.

Users will also get an option to Install Tonight as updating during the day time might be an issue for some people. The device needs to have the automatic update turned on (Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates), plugged into the charging socket, and connected to Wi-Fi so that the iOS update is installed automatically.

Promo Image Credits: Apple