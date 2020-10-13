Apple Event Time In The US: What Time Is The IPhone 12 Event?

Apple is set to host the next launch event to showcase the much-anticipated iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones. The new iPhones are expected to introduce plenty of improvements over earlier flagship models including a whole new design, improved camera and much more. The launch event has been dubbed “Hi, Speed” and it will be held virtually from the Apple Park, Cupertino, California. So, let us take a look at the Apple event time and everything that you can expect.

Also Read | Is There A Problem With IOS 14? Find Out What Apple Has To Say About The Upgrade

What time is the iPhone 12 event?

Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event is set to begin on October 13 at 10 AM PT. The company will live stream the event on its Apple Events website and the official YouTube channel. You can also revisit this page to catch the event live from the embedded link.

The company is expected to introduce four new iPhone smartphones as part of the upcoming launch. The new models will be available in different sizes and include the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, a standard iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 mini. All of these models will come with superfast 5G support.

Also Read | Apple Diwali Offer To Have AirPods Free With IPhone 11+ ; Check Details About The Deal

According to a leak by renowned leaker named Kang, the iPhone 12 Mini will feature a 5.4-inch display and retail for around $699. The phone will be available in five different colour options including white, black, blue, green, and red.

The standard iPhone 12 variant will come with a 6.1-inch screen and it will be available for around $799. It will also offer the same colour options as the mini variant.

The iPhone 12 Pro will pack a 6.1-inch display and have a starting price of $999. It will be available in four colours options including gold, silver, blue, and graphite.

Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display and it will retail for around $1,099. It is also said to offer the same colour options as that of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Also Read | Apple Event Time In UK: What Time Is IPhone 12 Event In The Region?

The new iPhones are also expected to feature OLED Super Retina screens. In addition, these devices are also likely to come with Apple’s MagSafe charging system which will enable 15W wireless charging. Apart from the latest iPhone lineup, the Cupertino company may also unveil its over-ear headphones; however, nothing has yet been confirmed by Apple.

Also Read | Apple Is Rolling Out Gender-neutral Santa Emoji With New IOS 14.2 Update

Image credits: zhangkaiyv | Unsplash