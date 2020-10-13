Apple Event Time In UK: What Time Is IPhone 12 Event In The Region?

Apple is keeping up its yearly releases despite a global pandemic. The tech giant is reportedly launching its first 5G device, the iPhone 12 on October 13, 2020. The sought after brand will be releasing features, specifications, models of the iPhone 12 series. After a ton of leaks and rumours, the Apple event will finally confirm what iPhone 12 has to offer.

Also Read | Apple Event Special Update On Twitter Leaves Internet Fascinated; Triggers Hilarious Memes

What time is iPhone 12 event in the UK?

The Apple event ‘Hi, Speed’ is scheduled for October 13, 2020. Originally the event was scheduled for September but was postponed to an October date due to the pandemic situation. In the UK region, the Apple event time is 6 pm as per the UK Time or 10 am PDT. The name of the event is ‘Hi, Speed’ due to the iPhone 12’s fast processor- the A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 is reported to have high speed holding for the 5G service. However, the 5G service will be available first in the USA and later in other parts of the world.

Also Read | Apple IPhone 12 Event Countdown: What Is The Apple Event About?

Apple event time details to know

The Apple event can be watched live through the official website by following the Apple event live link. Other users can watch the event through YouTube channel links as well. Otherwise, people with existing Apple devices can watch the Apple event live through Apple TV on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac.

Notorious tipster and leaker Kang on Weibo revealed that the iPhone 12 release and the Apple event live might also have the release of AirTags, AirPods Studio as well as a HomePod Mini. The tipster also revealed the probable names of the devices through an elaborate Weibo post.

iPhone 12 mini 5.4in

iPhone 12 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7in

During the Apple event time, the pricing of the device in the UK will also be revealed. The iPhone 12 models might be priced between £700 to £1050, as per a report in Radio Times. The phones will have a new colour that is green as per some of the rumours. However, it will be only during the event that the phone specifications will be confirmed.

Promo Image- Shutterstock.com

Also Read | IPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Big Reveal Gives A Glimpse Of What To Expect

Also Read | Apple Event To Vodafone-Idea Merger; Memes Of The Week That Will Give You A Hearty Laugh