Apple Is Done Signing The IOS 14.1 To IPhones, Blocks Downgrades From IOS 14.1

Apple has officially rolled out the iOS 14.1 version to all the users of current iOS 14 iPhones. Users who have been in the Apple ecosystem for a long time are aware that once the latest iOS version has been rolled out to the general public, users can no longer downgrade to the previous version. This is also applicable to beta users, thus, those who are currently on the iOS 14.2 Beta 5 version will also not be allowed to downgrade to iOS 14.1.

iOS 14.1 rolled out

Apple had launched its iOS 14.0 back on September 16, the software was previously tested for three-months in the beta period. The update brought upon a number of changes to the overall look of the iPhone home screen. However, it did not come with a smooth patch. The iOS 14 and iOS 14.1 have brought upon a number of issues that were spotted by users and brought to light.

iOS 14.1 issues included improper loading of widgets and battery drain along with various others. However, Apple is expected to stabilise the new iOS with time. The company had rolled out the new patch to the update which fixed some of these bugs but not in their entirety. As of now, there is no iOS 14 jailbreak for newer iPhones as of now, but as seen earlier, it won't take long before developers find their way around the update.

However, some users might not understand why Apple is not allowing users to downgrade to the previous iOS versions? The simple answer is to avoid Jailbreak. Developers usually design their jailbreak software based upon the previous version of the iOS. Thus, by stopping people from downgrading to it, Apple can curb users from jailbreaking their devices. However, the team behind 'Checkra1n jailbreak' had recently announced that their version of the jailbreak is now compatible with iOS 14. But, Apple has implemented new software measures which make the process of jailbreaking the devices even more difficult on devices like the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. As of now, the only possible downgrade for iPhones on iOS 14 will be from iOS 14.2 Beta to iOS 14.1.

