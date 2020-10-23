IOS 14.1 Bugs: Does The Latest Update By Apple Feature Any Issues?

The iOS 14.1 update has started rolling out globally to iPhone users which focusses mainly on the bug fixes and performance improvements from the initial version. usually, the second version of the latest iOS starts rolling out after the announcement of the newer devices, which stood true for iOS 14.1 which was rolled out just a few days after iPhone 12 lineup was announced. There are a number of iOS 14.1 problems which have now come forward after the update was rolled out. Check them out below -

iOS 14.1 bugs

One of the crucial bugs infesting the latest OS update is the iOS 14.1 battery issue. iPhones have been infamously known to feature a bad battery life but that has been furthermore made worse with the update. ZDNet shared a report which revealed that the battery life after the iOS 14.1 update has gone down further and draining the battery much faster. iOS 14 had itself launched with a buggy first update which did not sit well with many users who tried to get their hands on the best software performance by Apple but were sadly treated with a lacklustre OS. The iOS 14.1 update official features list has been listed below.

iOS 14.1 features

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

