IOS 14.1 Bugs: Does The Latest Update By Apple Feature Any Issues?

The iOS 14.1 update has started rolling out globally to iPhone users which focusses mainly on the bug fixes and performance improvements from the initial version. usually, the second version of the latest iOS starts rolling out after the announcement of the newer devices, which stood true for iOS 14.1 which was rolled out just a few days after iPhone 12 lineup was announced. There are a number of iOS 14.1 problems which have now come forward after the update was rolled out. Check them out below -
One of the crucial bugs infesting the latest OS update is the iOS 14.1 battery issue. iPhones have been infamously known to feature a bad battery life but that has been furthermore made worse with the update. ZDNet shared a report which revealed that the battery life after the iOS 14.1 update has gone down further and draining the battery much faster. iOS 14 had itself launched with a buggy first update which did not sit well with many users who tried to get their hands on the best software performance by Apple but were sadly treated with a lacklustre OS. The iOS 14.1 update official features list has been listed below.
