IOS 14.1 Update Rolled Out Worldwide By Apple: Should Users Upgrade?

Each year around, Apple comes up with the latest version of their iOS and this year was no different. The tech giant recently rolled out its iOS 14 globally and users quickly started updating their devices to the fresh software. However, while iOS 14 brought upon almost an entirely new look and feel to how iPhone's user interface worked, users were also shocked to see lags and bugs in their iPhones after the upgrade. However, now, Apple has launched the iOS 14.1 in order to focus on the improvement of all the bugs which are pre-existing in the devices which switched to iOS 14 in the global rollout. But is the upgrade worth it?

iOS 14.1 update and iOS 14.1 problems

The official release notes of the iOS 14.1 features update have been listed below -

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in ‌Photos‌ for ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some ‌widgets‌, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging ‌widgets‌ on the ‌Home Screen‌ could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

Should users upgrade?

By the looks of it, iOS 14.1 download and installation should not be a matter of concern to any users. While the update provides a number of considerable fixes to the iPhone, it also comes with a small size of 389 MB for users who already have installed the iOS 14. Whereas, users still on iOS 13 will have to download a larger file.

