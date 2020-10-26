Apple's Legal Battle With Qualcomm Affects Quality Of IPhone12 & IPhone 13

A recent shocking report on MacRumours has suggested that Apple’s new iPhone 12 range has been launched with clear compromises in every model. While this news was difficult to take in, another report on the website surfaced claiming that the first details of its next iPhone, iPhone 13, suggests that the quality of the phone has taken an even worse hit than iPhone 12. Read on to know more.

Apple and Qualcomm’s legal battle and how it will affect iPhones

The MacRumours report suggested that according to Apple’s new settlement filing with Qualcomm (in wake of the pair’s long-standing legal battle), Apple will be using Qualcomm’s radically upgraded X60 5G modem in 2021 Apple Products. This has become a part of Apple’s new 5G plan. The current, iPhone 12 models use Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem and the hardware not only carries a big price premium but also has high power drain problems. But, it looks as though the legal battle, forced Apple into multiple compromises, which are now having significant consequences on its iPhones.

Apple’s move for cost-cutting

One of the many consequences of the long-standing legal battle that Apple has initiated many cost-cutting reforms. One of the most shocking and high profile decisions has been Apple’s decision to remove EarPods and a wall charger from all the iPhone 12 boxes. However, what is even worse is that technology company’s decision to save costs by fitting smaller batteries across the range of its new iPhones.

The latter decision, combined with the Qualcomm X55’s high power draw means that Apple is now delivering inferior battery life in its new iPhones than its predecessors. This also explains the absence of 120Hz ProMotion displays in the new iPhones. Apple customers must also note that Apple is also not supporting the fastest 5G standard on any iPhone 12 models outside of the US and multi-sim 5G is also unavailable.

How will Qualcomm X60 impact iPhone 13?

While the X55 made many unwelcome changes but X60 will change everything. Unlike the X55, it can be integrated into a phone’s main chipset which saves space, reduces battery drain and lowers cost. Hence, it’s the best way for Apple to cut costs. It is compatible with 5G networks globally and supports dual sim and even aggregates both mmWave and Sub-6GHz (slower, longer-range) 5G networks simultaneously to deliver eye-watering performance.

iPhone 13 leak: What we know about the new iPhone?

The X60 might just be the reason why the first iPhone 13 leaks read like a wish list of everything the customers didn’t get from the iPhone 12 line-up. In addition to this, the iPhone 13 range will be the first models of iPhones to feature a smaller notch and in-display Touch ID. This is exactly the kind of flexibility which today’s mask-wearing world needs.

iPhone 13 Release date: When does the new iPhone release?

Another report on MacRumours suggests that iPhone 13 might be released towards the end of 2021. Apple devices are developed over a few years, hence, multiple years of devices can be developed in parallel. iPhone 12 returned to flat sides with a new design, thus iPhone 13 will likely not change the external design much in just a year.

Image Credit: Unsplash