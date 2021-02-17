Apple Redesigns 'syringe' Emoji To Be Less Graphic To Support COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

Apple on February 16 unveiled a small change to its syringe emoji in a bid to support coronavirus vaccine drive. According to CNN, the redesigned syringe, in which it has removed the drops of blood, is part of Apple’s iOS 14.5 beta. The syringe will be shown as empty now, rather than being filled with blood like earlier.

Jeremy Burge, the chief emoji officer of Emojipedia, said that eliminating the blood from the syringe emoji makes it more appropriate to represent COVID-19 vaccination. He added that the change, however, doesn’t prevent the emoji from being used to represent donating blood. Furthermore, Burge even said that removing the blood makes emoji more versatile, and also might remove any misconception that vaccination involves blood.

Apple has removed the blood from the syringe emoji in iOS 14.5, making it more versatile to represent vaccination 💉 https://t.co/tdSiIYB0gI pic.twitter.com/3R5gL83Cdz — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 16, 2021

Emoji trend amid pandemic

Burge said that whether the new emoji directly impacts how the emoji is used or if it assists vaccination rates, is still unclear, but “it shouldn’t hurt,” he added. It is worth noting that during the pandemic, popular emojis have included the microbe, one with a face mask and prayer hands. Emojipedia even said that it saw an “upward trend” for the syringe emoji in its analysis of 2020 emoji trends.

Meanwhile, the recent change has been implemented as part of Apple’s iOS 14.5 beta. This version has also introduced new emoticons such as heart on fire, a spiral-eyed face. There is also an emoji for mending hearts, exhaling face, and a face in clouds. One of the most popular additions has been that of a beard of both women and men.

