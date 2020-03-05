Mumbai Man Announced As One Of The 6 Winners Of Apple's Night Mode Photo Challenge

Mitsun Soni from Mumbai became one of the six iPhone photographer winners of Apple's Night Mode Photo Challenge after capturing the vibrant red hues of a tree among the city buildings. According to a report, there was a curated panel of judges who selected six of the best photographs from the thousands of pictures that were sent in, and this picture from Mitsun Soni was one of them. Apple had announced the winners on Tuesday.

The picture was shot on iPhone 11 Pro with Night mode in Dubai. Mitsun has also mentioned on his Instagram that it had been edited using Snapseed, Lightroom and VSCO. Take a look at the picture here:

The judges were also quite impressed by the captivating shot and admired the beauty of the picture. Tyler Mitchell, one of the judges on the panel, said that the picture blew her mind, adding that she had no idea where the deep rich red light on the tree was coming from and that it almost felt like a UFO was sitting above the tree, just out of frame. She also praised the beautiful composition of the picture.

Winning iPhone pictures to be featured on billboards worldwide

iPhone users from all parts of the world had participated in Apple's Night Mode Photo Challenge and the fascinating Night mode pictures were shot on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple takes these winning shots from iPhones users and features them in a gallery on their official website, Apple Instagram and also displays them globally as part of their advertisement campaigns on billboards.

Image credits: Instagram | Mitsun Soni