IPhone 12 To Be Launched In Lower Grade 4G Spectrum? Report Suggests So

Users seem unable to wait for the launch of the new iPhone 12. While Apple has not revealed much information about iPhone 12, several media portals and users have shared iPhone 12 leaks. According to a recent report by Fast Company, iPhone 12 Pro will have lower grade compatibility.

Although a premium 5G compatibility will be available in the new iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will only be offered in a few countries. These countries are reportedly said to be the United States of America, Korea, and Japan. In other countries, this model will have a radio frequency spectrum that will be lower than Sub-6Hz 5G.

A radio frequency spectrum of Sub-6Hz 5G will be beneficial for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus model. This is because Sub-6GHz 5G frequency spectrum is much faster than the 4G frequency spectrum. Here are some other iPhone 12 leaks that might intrigue you.

iPhone 12 leaks:

iPhone 12 release date:

According to some speculations by Fast Company, Apple might launch an iPhone 12 Pro model that will only be available in the 4G spectrum. According to the leak, this model will be launched in early 2021. According to other speculations, the iPhone 12 will be launched in the latter half of October 2020.

iPhone 12 Pro battery and speed:

The iPhone 12 Pro 4G model is speculated to have better battery life. According to a Fast Company report, the iPhone 12 Pro 4G model will also have a smaller cellular speed gap.

iPhone 12 price:

While the exact price has not been officially confirmed, the iPhone 12 Pro 4G model might cost $200 less as compared to the iPhone 12 Pro 5G model, according to a report by Business Insider.

iPhone 12 display:

According to a Twitter leak, the new iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display with a 2788 x 1284 pixel screen. On the other hand, the pixel density of the iPhone 12 Pro Max might be the same as iPhone 11 Pro Max, owing to the large size. The battery icon of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will differ from the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can check out the leak here:

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

Performance:

According to a leak, the new iPhone 12 might have better RAM. The phone is speculated to have a 6GB RAM. You can check out the Twitter leak here:

