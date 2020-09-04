IPhone 12 To Be Launched In Lower Grade 4G Spectrum? Report Suggests So

Users seem unable to wait for the launch of the new iPhone 12. While Apple has not revealed much information about iPhone 12, several media portals and users have shared iPhone 12 leaks. According to a recent report by Fast Company, iPhone 12 Pro will have lower grade compatibility.
Although a premium 5G compatibility will be available in the new iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will only be offered in a few countries. These countries are reportedly said to be the United States of America, Korea, and Japan. In other countries, this model will have a radio frequency spectrum that will be lower than Sub-6Hz 5G.
A radio frequency spectrum of Sub-6Hz 5G will be beneficial for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus model. This is because Sub-6GHz 5G frequency spectrum is much faster than the 4G frequency spectrum. Here are some other iPhone 12 leaks that might intrigue you.
Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020
