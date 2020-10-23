The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Minho Set To Headline Apple TV Series Pachinko

A popular actor in South Korea, Lee Mino, known best for his work in The King: Eternal Monarch, has now teamed up with Apple TV for their new series Pachinko. The star will now headline the Pachinko cast. Lee Minho has now been gaining a lot of popularity on social media. Let us learn about this new series on Apple TV.

From The King: Eternal Monarch to Pachinko

Lee Minho, who had made his comeback in The King: Eternal Monarch, is now all set to start shooting for Pachinko. According to an article of Celebs You, the shooting of this latest addition to Lee Mino’s shows will begin on October 26. This show is based on the best-selling novel Lee Min Jin and hopes to capture it equally well in this series. This show will be reportedly shot in various locations to capture the show’s essence.

It is also revealed that Lee Minho will be playing the role of Hansu. This is expected to be a character unlike the ones seen in the rest of Lee Minho’s shows. As mentioned in Deadline, “Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, intimate in tone, the story begins with forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan, and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love, and loss, triumph, and reckoning. The series will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.”

Take a look at the Pachinko cast

The following actors are selected in the Pachinko cast-

Lee Minho: The actor will play the role of Hansu, a merchant with ties to organized crime.

Jin Ha: He plays the role of Solomon, an ambitious young man

Anna Sawai: Also featured in Fast and Furious 9, the actress plays the role of Naomi, a career-savvy woman.

Minha Kim: She will portray the role of Teenage Sunja

Soji Arai: He is playing the role of Mosazu, a successful businessman

Kaho Minami: She is playing the role of Etsuko, an independent woman, looking to mend her relationship with her daughter.

Being the latest of Lee Minho’s shows, all of his fans will be hyped up for Pachinko. Even though a lot of information on this show is not yet available, the makers are expected to come out with more details soon. Hopefully, fans will be able to see Pachinko on Apple TV very soon.

