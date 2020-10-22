Apple TV Remote No Longer Available On IOS App Store; Here's Why

Apple has removed the iOS app Apple TV Remote from its app store without any explanation or announcement. The Apple TV Remotes allows iPhone and iPad users to simulate a real Remote and use it to access Apple TV. 9to5mac reported that according to their source, even the customer care support at Apple was unable to answer why the app has been removed from the store.

Apple removes Apple TV Remote app from the app store

Earlier today, Apple users found that Apple does not have the Apple TV Remote app on their app store. This further implies that the app will no longer get any updates and that Apple has probably discontinued the app altogether. Moreover, the Apple Support Website has removed most of the reference articles to the Apple TV Remote app.

Apple's integrated remote to replace Apple TV Remote

Removing articles about the app suggests that the company has discontinued the app. However, considering that the company has launched an integrated Remote, one would not need a separate Apple TV Remote. So the discontinuation of the app could have been done to encourage users to use the new Remote feature which has been built in the Control Center in iOS 1. With the new Remote feature that has been built in the Control Center in iOS 12, Apple TV users will be able to get access to all the controls on Siri Remote.

Users will get access to the controls on the Siri Remote without even having to download a separate app for the same. The official website of the Apple Support only suggests that users can add the Remote option to the iOS Control Center. Earlier it had details about how to use the Apple TV Remote on an iPhone or an iPad.

While Apple TV remote may have been discontinued from the Apple app store, the iTunes Remote app is still available. iTunes Remote app enables users to play songs and videos on an Apple TV or Mac from a distance. This app is still available on in the iOS App Store for free.

Netizens react

A number of netizens took to their social media handle and reacted to Apple TV Remote being removed from the app store. Check out some of the tweets below.

#Apple's TV Remote App Pulled From App Store Since Functionality is Available in Control Center — Laura Crouch (@LauraCrouch98) October 22, 2020

Apple seemingly discontinues Apple TV 'Remote' app pic.twitter.com/6OpBirdvk6 — HamacaSoft  (@hamacasoft) October 22, 2020

I swear lookin for that Apple TV remote on yo bed worse that lookin for ya phone in am 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Gisselle (@_gizzzyy) October 22, 2020

The Apple TV remote might be the most toxic remote of all time, it just comes and goes. — ändrew (@andrewcorbs) October 22, 2020

Image credits: Official website of Apple