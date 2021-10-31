Asus ROG Phone 3 undergoes price cut, available at Rs. 34,999: check details

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming smartphones in the Android ecosystem. Developed by Republic of Gamers (ROG), Asus, the smartphone comes with advanced features that help to sustain high performance over an extended period of usage. While the base variant and the top variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 49,999, Asus has come up with the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offer, wherein both the models are available for a discounted price.

Republic of Gamers is the leading gaming brand from Asus, a Taiwan-based company that manufactures desktops, professional and gaming laptops and smartphones. The ASUS Rog Phone 3 was launched last year and focuses on young gamers, who need a device that can outplay the competition. Along with a high refresh rate display and one of the most powerful processors built by Qualcomm, the ROG Phone 3 is a decent option for someone looking to invest in a gaming smartphone.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers discount on Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus is offering Rs. 12,000 on the 8/128GB variant and Rs. 11,000 off on 12/128GB variant during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on Asus ROG Phone 3. Additionally, interested buyers can also avail of an additional discount via SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions worth Rs. 1,250. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale has begun on October 28 and will last up to Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59" AMOLED display clocked at 144Hz. The screen supports HDR10+ content and can shine as bright as 650 nits. It is built on an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and has a pixel density of 391ppi. Under the hood, the smartphones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, accompanied by Adreno 650 GPU. Combined with UFS 3.1 storage and a fast 8/12GB of RAM, the smartphone is capable of running heavy video games at their maximum settings.

It also features an RGB light panel on the back, along with Pressure sensitive zones or gaming triggers that can be used as additional input buttons during a game. On the back panel, the ROG Phone 3 has a 64MP triple camera setup and on the front, it has a single 24MP shooter. The device comes with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and a dual-speaker setup for stereo output.