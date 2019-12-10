Asus ROG Phone II 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage Variant Will Be Available From December 11 

Asus has finally revealed availability details of its top-end ROG Phone II variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage in India. Asus had launched the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the ROG Phone II in India in September alongside the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model wasn’t available at launch, however. That changes today.

Asus ROG Phone II 12GB RAM, 512GB storage variant price, availability

Asus has announced that the top-end ROG Phone II variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available for buying in India from December 11 from Flipkart. The India price of the variant in question is Rs 59,999. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage meanwhile sells for Rs 37,999.

The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the Asus ROG Phone II also tags along some interesting ‘gaming’ accessories to justify its higher price tag. While the base model ships with an 18Watt fast charger and Aero Case accessory, the top-end model will ship with a 30Watt fast charger, Aero Case and Aero Active Cooler II accessories in the box.

Asus ROG Phone II specs, features

The ROG Phone II comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED 1080p+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time – the screen also supports 10-bit HDR and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone further boasts of a touch sensor sampling rate of 240Hz making the ROG Phone II ‘theoretically’ smoother than the latest and greatest iPhones. Plus, it supports Asus’ AirTriggers feature.

The ROG Phone II is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage (non-expandable). You can choose to use either stock Android-based Zen UI 6 or a gamer-centric ROG UI software on it – with ROG’s hallmark Armoury Crate which allows for per game customizations.

The ROG Phone II further packs a massive 6,000mAh battery inside which is claimed to offer 7 hours of non-stop PUBG playback. The phone also supports 30W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. The ROG Phone II also comes with dual front-firing stereo speakers – there's also a dedicated headphone jack. There are two vibration motors and four mics for noise cancellation, and 2 USB Type C slots for charging and data syncing.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone II Review: The Only Gaming Phone To Get

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone II First Look: This Phone Is Just Bonkers!