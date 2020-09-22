Best IOS 14 Setup Guide To Make Your IPhone More Aesthetically Pleasing

Apple has rolled out the new iOS 14 update which packs an array of features and customization options. The latest update is available on a range of iPhones and is available for download for all users globally. So, if you have already updated your iPhone, let us take you through the best iOS 14 setup, allowing you to make your device more aesthetically pleasing with the newest update.

Best iOS 14 setup

Organize the home screen

The new iOS 14 update creates a dedicated space on your phone using the App Library. It essentially houses all of the app icons in a separate area and groups them into categories such as Recently Added, Creativity, Social, and Entertainment. This means that you will no longer have to scroll through endless pages until you find what you’re actually looking for. It will also declutter the home screen and allow for much easier access. To use the App Library, you simply need to swipe left until you find the App Library feature.

To move an app to the App Library, you simply need to search for an app and tap + hold on the app icon and click on ‘Remove App’. Next, click on ‘Move to App Library’.

You can also move some of your favourite apps to the home screen. To do so, just tap and hold on the app icon and select ‘Add to Home Screen’. Now, you can enter your home screen editing mode and adjust the app placement according to your preferences.

iOS 14 wallpapers

The new update also offers a wide variety of wallpapers that you can set up on your iPhone. You can choose from a range of Stills, Dynamic, and Live wallpapers by heading over to the Settings app and tapping on the ‘Wallpaper’ option. Firstly, you can choose from the long list of available wallpapers. Once you have decided on the wallpaper, pinch and zoom to adjust it to your liking.

If you wish to set custom wallpapers, you will first need to make sure that the picture is actually saved in your phone’s photo album. Next, you simply need to choose the picture, click on the share option and select ‘Use as Wallpaper’.

Customize your widgets

Customizing your iPhone’s home screen is obviously one of the first things that you want to do after installing iOS 14. Widgetsmith is one of the third-party apps that has struck with a number of iOS 14 users as it clearly allows some of the best customisation options to go with Apple’s latest software update. Widgesmith allows users to create custom and personalized widgets for their home page and also offers a variety of aesthetic colours to choose from. This is definitely one of the first tools that you should check out for setting up iOS 14 widgets.

Create custom icons

iPhone users can also create and use custom icons for applications if they are looking to further customize the home screen. To start setting custom icons on your device, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to 'Shortcuts' and click on the '+' icon.

Step 2: Click on 'Add Action' and then on 'Scripting'.

Step 3: Tap 'Open App' and select an app.

Step 4: Click on the three dots and choose 'Add to Home Screen'.

Step 5: Here, you need to click on the icon that appears under 'Home Screen Name and Icon'. You will have three options - Take Photo, Choose Photo, and Choose File.

Step 6: Choose an image to replace the icon and rename the app shortcut.

Step 7: Click on the 'Add' button and exit.

Image credits: Apple