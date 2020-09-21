IOS 14 Stuck On Update Requested: How To Resolve The Issue In 5 Steps?

Apple has rolled out the new iOS 14 update, which is its latest iteration of the iOS mobile operating system. It brings a wealth of on new features to iPhone devices, allowing a slew of customization options along with various visual enhancements. The new iOS 14 is compatible with a range of iPhones and is available for download for all users worldwide. However, if you have tried upgrading to the latest mobile OS, there are chances that you may have come across an error message, 'Update Requested', preventing you from proceeding to the next step. But, what does update requested mean and how can you fix the issue? Let's find out.

Update requested iOS 14

The update requested error is an issue that is commonly faced by users when attempting to upgrade to a new iOS version. Apart from iPhones, the same issue may also be encountered on iPads. And while the company doesn't exactly define the issue, it can be easily fixed in a few steps.

The first thing you need to do is restart your device. This is one of the most viable solutions that you should try before attempting any other methods. However, if the issue continues to persist, here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Head over to your phone settings by launching the Settings app.

Step 2: Click on 'General' and select iPhone Storage.

Step 3: Now, locate the new update and remove it.

Step 4: Restart your device.

Step 5: Lastly, you need to restart the device and download the update.

How to download iOS 14 on your iPhone?

Here are the steps to download and install the latest iOS 14 update on your iPhone.

Step 1: Go to the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on ‘General'.

Step 3: Click on ‘Software Update' and your device should automatically detect the latest iOS version.

Step 4: Next, you need to click on the ‘Download and Install’ option and follow the on-screen instructions.

In certain instances, your phone automatically downloads the new updates in the background. If the update file is already installed, you will just need to install the update.

Image credits: Apple