IOS 14 Flashlight Not Working? Here's How To Troubleshoot The Issue

Apple has released the new iOS 14 update for a range of iPhone devices starting with the first generation iPhone SE to the recent iPhone models. The new iOS 14 update brings tons of new features and functionalities to iPhone devices over the previous version. However, if you have already updated to the new iOS 14, it is likely that you may be having difficulty using the stock flashlight on your device.

iOS 14 flashlight not working

A number of iPhone users have reported that they have been having issues accessing their smartphone's stock flashlight after updating and installing the latest iOS update from Apple. The company hasn't addressed the issue, however, it is one of the problems that have been faced by iPhone users even on previous versions of the game. Fortunately, you can easily troubleshoot the issue yourself.

How to fix your iPhone's flashlight?

Here are the different ways to fix your phone’s flashlight:

Force close the flashlight app

One of the easiest ways to fix issues with your phone's flashlight is by force closing the app. Relaunch the app and check if the issue has been resolved. If you continue to face the issue, move on to the next step.

Restart your smartphone

Restarting your phone can fix most of the trivial issues on your iPhone device. However, if you are still facing the problem, you can follow the next solution.

Terminate the apps using your phone's camera

This solution generally works when the flashlight icon is greyed out when you are using another app simultaneously. In this case, you will need to make sure that the app you are running isn't accessing your phone's camera. To fix the issue, you simply need to terminate the other mobile app.

It is likely that the above solutions will fix any issues that you are experiencing while accessing your phone's flashlight. If you continue to face the issue, you may need to go for a hard reset. Make sure that you take a full backup of your phone as you will lose all the data.

Image credits: Apple