Google Trolls Apple Over New Home Screen Widgets Feature In IOS 14

A few days ago, Apple released the eagerly-awaited iOS 14, which is the latest iteration of its iOS mobile operating system. The update added tons of new features and visual enhancements. With the latest iOS, the company also introduced fans to Widgets, a feature that was long missing from iPhones.

Google trolls Apple over new widgets feature in iOS 14

In the midst of all the hype surrounding Apple’s latest iOS, technology giant Google decided to take a sly dig at its rival’s new Widget feature by posting a tweet, which highlights an image of its Pixel 4A home screen. The phone’s home screen also has a Calendar entry which reads “Realize we’ve had widgets 4ever”.

Google’s Android has offered customisable widgets to its users for a very long time. The tweet essentially focuses on the amount of time it actually took Apple to bring the feature to its iPhones. Apple's iOS home screens have looked pretty much the same for the past 13 years now.

Widgets is clearly one of the most talked-about features of Apple's new iOS 14 update. Using this feature, iPhone and iPad users will be able to add customizable widgets to their device's home screens. As part of the update, Apple has also introduced a range of other exciting features such as Scribble, Picture in Picture, and much more.

After updating to the latest iOS 14 update, users will have a variety of features and customizations to personalize their iPhone's home screens. There is also a new App Library in iOS 14 which focuses on a more organized home screen for users by taking all the installed applications and organizing them based on different categories.

How to download the latest iOS 14 update?

Here are the steps to download and install the new iOS 14 update on your iPhone, if you haven't already.

Step 1: Go to the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on ‘General'.

Step 3: Click on ‘Software Update' and your device should automatically detect the latest iOS version.

Step 4: Next, you need to click on the ‘Download and Install’ option and follow the on-screen instructions.

Image credits: Apple