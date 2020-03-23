BSNL Work From Home Plan To Provide Users Free Broadband Service

The health hazard of Coronavirus pandemic has made many companies ask their workers to work from home. This has not only affected the schedule of many people but it has also led to the demand for fast internet and more data. This is why many Telecom companies like Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have announced their work from home plans.

What is BSNL Work From Home plan?

The government telecom organisation, BSNL announced free broadband service for its landline and new customers for a month on Friday. These measures are taken to support 'work from home' to help many workers to practice self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. The New customers of BSNL opting for the cable-based connection will not be asked to pay installation charges. However, they still have to buy a modem for the service, according to the reports. The name of the plan is Work@Home.

The Director CFA, BSNL Board Vivek Banzal recently spoke about the same in an official statement. CFA Banzal said, "Broadband service is being offered free of charge for one month to all citizens across the country, who have BSNL landline and do not have any broadband so that they can use this service either to work from home, educate from home or anything that can minimise the need to move outdoor."

According to the reports, the scheme is also applicable to new customers. The broadband plan will be dropped down after a month of usage, and all the subscribers will be moved to paid plans. One of the officials revealed that the installation charge will also be applicable for customers who are opting for optical fibre connectivity in the BSNL work from home plan.

How to activate BSNL Work From Home plan 'Work@Home'?

BSNL customers can apply for the Work@Home plan and connection over the phone. The broadband plan is offering up to 10 Mbps down speed and the is 5 GB data provided per day. But, the data speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps once the user exhausts his data limit. The plan is valid across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

