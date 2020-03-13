BSNL New Plan Of Rs 247 With 3 GB Data Per Day! Learn Details About The Pack

BSNL is trying its best to stand tall in the power pull in the Telecom sector. After Vodafone Idea, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also launched new prepaid recharge plans for its customers. These Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans are available for Rs 247. The government Telco has also revised its Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 plans.

What is BSNL new plan that comes in Rs 247?

BSNL new plan of Rs 247 has been launched in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. This Rs 247 plan will provide users with 3 GB data high speed daily along with unlimited calling. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

The BSNL Rs 247 plan offers an additional validity of two days with the recharge of Rs 186 and Rs 187 plans. These plans also provide 100 SMSs per day for 100 days. BSNL has been providing MTNL users with call benefits for a long time. This BSNL new plan of Rs 247 will also be available of MTNL users in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

This new BSNL prepaid recharge pack has a few limitations too. The users can only make voice calls for 250 minutes per day under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit applicable to it. The same limitations are also applicable to the Rs 186 packs.

Also Read | BSNL New Rs 78 Plan Offering 2GB Data Per Day With Unlimited Free Video calling, Applicable to Delhi and Mumbai Prepaid Users as Well

What are the revisions made to the other BSNL plans?

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited revised its Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 plans. The validity of Rs 998 plan is now available for 270 days which was earlier valid for 240 days only. These new revisions to the Rs 998 plans with extra 30 days can be availed from June 6, 2020. The plan offers 2 GB of high-speed data per day.

Also Read | BSNL Holiday List 2020: Extensive list of holidays allotted to BSNL employees this year

It also provides two months of Eros Now content, which is available with the Rs 1,999 plan. BSNL's latest recharge plan seems to be a move to tackle Reliance Jio's latest annual plan of Rs 4,999 that was released a few days back with a 360-day validity.

Also Read | BSNL plans undergo promotional offers & revisions: BSNL 999 plan now valid for 270 days

Also Read | BSNL launches ₹318 plan, offers 2GB data/day for 84 days; ₹98 plan also launched