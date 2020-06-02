Apple Music Observes 'Black Out Tuesday', Plans Action To Support Black Artists

As more and more organisations unite to raise their voice against racial discrimination not only in the United States, Apple Music came up with ‘#TheShowMustBePaused’ to observe ‘Black Out Tuesday’ and plan actions “to support Black artists” on June 2. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week has triggered violent protests across the US and the 46-year-old man has become the latest face of the global movement calling for equality and justice. The recent initiative by Apple has been widely applauded among internet users who called it a “great move”.

Including India, the Apple Music application is showcasing a message “Black Out” on June 2. Once the user touches on the “browse” tab, the app says “In observation” with a follow-up message, “We stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere." One more click will direct the user to songs by global black artists, that are specially curated in the wake of recent tragedies.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

Netizens praise Apple

Apple Music’s initiative that came just days after Facebook and Snapchat raised concerns of the racial inequality in the United States, and is being widely hailed across social media platforms. One of the Twitter users also said that “this is what I like to see”. While some even called the tweet by Apple Music as “message of the day”, others said they are "confused" how songs would help when 'The US is burning in anger'.

