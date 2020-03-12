Escobar Fold 2 Or Samsung Galaxy Fold With Golden Skin? Marques Brownlee Unveils The Scam

In the world of innovation and new technology, many alluring smartphones are released in the market with exciting new features. A new smartphone company emerged with the name of 'Escobar' with its first product Escobar Fold 1 and now Escobar Fold 2. Ads for this phone are available everywhere on the internet, intriguing the buyers with its cunning name that relates to the drug mafia.

What is the truth behind the Escobar Folding phone?

The name of the company comes from the drug lord of Columbia, Pablo Escobar who was convicted of many crimes. A phone with such a name raises many questions. A well-known YouTuber, Marques Brownlee has recently unveiled the reality behind this newly launched smartphone, Escobar Fold 2.

Brownlee ordered Escobar Fold to review the phone for its viewers and tell them more about it. He first saw the ad of this folding smartphone and got intrigued to know more because of its name and the reasonable pricing. Just like many online buyers, Marques did not receive his phone even after purchasing.

Later, he saw an ad of Escobar Fold 2, a newly launched phone of the same company. He spent $399 and bought the phone. However, the phone did not arrive until he tweeted about it from his official twitter handle. On the same evening, Marques Brownlee received his Escobar Fold 2 with a mail that said he is getting an Escobar Fold 2 instead of Escobar Fold 1 as an upgrade for the long delay.

The tech reviewer started reviewing the phone and realised that Escobar Fold 2 is a replica of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The similarities were uncanny and the only difference between the two was the golden cover of Escobar Fold 2 smartphone. He stripped the phone and removed the gold foil covering the back and the side. As soon as Marques Brownlee stripped the folding smartphone the truth of forgery was unveiled. The Escobar Fold 2 is Samsung Galaxy Fold phone with a gold foil covering its name.

However, the YouTuber was amazed by the price difference of the same smartphone sold in different names. Samsung Galaxy retails at a price of $1,980 whereas Escobar Fold 2 is sold at $399. It comes out that the online buyers of Escobar Fold 1 or Escobar Fold 2 did not receive their phones yet, and only Tech reviewers are getting the folding smartphone shipped to their addresses for the goodwill of the firm. According to the reports, Escobar Fold company is owned by Pablo Escobar's older brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria.

NEW VIDEO - The Truth About the Escobar Folding Phone! https://t.co/bEGZ37mKcN - RT! pic.twitter.com/QrF5HDiuiZ — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 10, 2020

