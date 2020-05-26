Should You Update To IOS 13.5? Here Is A Detailed List Of IOS 13.5 Update Features

Quick links:
Apple's iOS 13.5 update was released to the public on May 20, 2020. A lot of new updates with brand new features of iOS 13.5 are awaited all the iPhone users. The iOS 13.5 update is available to all the iPhone users ranging from iPhone 6 Plus to iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can easily find this by heading to the Settings app, then click on General, then Software Update.
The iOS 13.5 update is available on iPadOS as well. This update is a huge one as it includes crucial features such as the ability to unlock your phone with ease while wearing a mask. But there are some iOS 13.5 issues as well. If you are still debating, 'Should you download iOS 13.5?' Read this article to get your answer.
Users faced an issue where users would see a black screen when trying to stream a video from some websites that have been fixed. Another bug fix in the share sheet where suggestions and actions would not load has been thoroughly addressed. A bug in which Homekit Recordings were playing incorrect Recordings has also been fixed in iOS 13.5.
However, this does not mean that the update is without any flaws. Some early users of this iOS 13.5 update reported issues related to calls, wherein calls would get disconnected in the middle of a conversation. The current list of iOS 13.5 problems includes installation problems, call drops, lag, issues with Touch ID, and Face ID. Fortunately, none of these problems have been widely reported by users.