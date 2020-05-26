Should You Update To IOS 13.5? Here Is A Detailed List Of IOS 13.5 Update Features

Apple's iOS 13.5 update was released to the public on May 20, 2020. A lot of new updates with brand new features of iOS 13.5 are awaited all the iPhone users. The iOS 13.5 update is available to all the iPhone users ranging from iPhone 6 Plus to iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can easily find this by heading to the Settings app, then click on General, then Software Update.

The iOS 13.5 update is available on iPadOS as well. This update is a huge one as it includes crucial features such as the ability to unlock your phone with ease while wearing a mask. But there are some iOS 13.5 issues as well. If you are still debating, 'Should you download iOS 13.5?' Read this article to get your answer.

Image Credit: @DetroitBORG (Twitter)

Also Read | iPhone 12 Leaks: Know About The Upcoming iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max

Also Read | Helena Bonham Carter Plays Role Of IPhone In Sam Neill's Quarantine Short Film; Watch

Here are some of the other new features available to you with iOS 13.5 update:

Unlock your device easily with Face ID while wearing a face mask. The iOS 13.5 update has been prompted by the current scenario with COVID 19 and will work with all other apps like Apple pay, Apple books, iTunes, etc. The passcode screen is automatically presented to you after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask. One of the other basic features available on this update is that you can share a song that you are listening to directly on your Instagram and Facebook. Improved group FaceTime calls - This feature is called "Automatic Prominence". Due to this feature, the tile of the person speaking in the group face time automatically becomes larger now. You can turn this feature off if you find it unnecessary. Exposure Notification API - This feature is meant to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. You can manually enable exposure checks and notifications, etc. Users have reported that most functions of the iPhone including Battery, Wifi, Bluetooth, etc are working well. And third-party apps such as Netflix, Twitter, Chrome, Spotify are also functioning smoothly. Currently, iOS 13.5 feels similar to iOS13.4.1 in terms of speed.

Also Read | How To Use Siri On iPhone 11? Learn All The Methods Easily Here!

Some Bug fixes include:

Users faced an issue where users would see a black screen when trying to stream a video from some websites that have been fixed. Another bug fix in the share sheet where suggestions and actions would not load has been thoroughly addressed. A bug in which Homekit Recordings were playing incorrect Recordings has also been fixed in iOS 13.5.

Also Read | Is Apple Considering A Massive Shift Of iPhone Manufacturing From China To India?

However, this does not mean that the update is without any flaws. Some early users of this iOS 13.5 update reported issues related to calls, wherein calls would get disconnected in the middle of a conversation. The current list of iOS 13.5 problems includes installation problems, call drops, lag, issues with Touch ID, and Face ID. Fortunately, none of these problems have been widely reported by users.

Image Credit: @colormycrayon (Twitter)