Helena Bonham Carter Plays Role Of IPhone In Sam Neill's Quarantine Short Film; Watch

Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter showed the world how to be productive as recently they came up with an idea for a comedy short film. The duo has come up with a short film and it is produced under Cinema Quarantino Production and is titled as DAS FONE HELL. Read on to know more details about the story:

According to reports, Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter recently featured in a 10 minutes’ short film. In the film, Carter plays the role of Neill’s smartphone. It gets left behind as the actor goes out for buying some groceries, and the phone gets made at Neill. The Jurassic Park actor took to his official social media handle to post this short film on May 23, 2020. In the tweet, he wrote, “HELENA BONHAM CARTER stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL. At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years, this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core. (Pilates 101)” Here is the Tweet:

In this comic short film, Carter, who plays the role of a smartphone, says that it was very reckless to forget the phone at home. She tells Neill to think carefully about what could have happened in these 10 minutes when he was not with his phone. She talks about how the Kardashians could have had another baby, Ariana Grande could have dropped another song, and Donald Trump could have done something to Beijing, she said.

The duo also talks about how Neill has had “other” phones in the past, including a Nokia 8210, and the previous models of iPhone. Taking about his old phone he said, "I loved that phone. Charge lasted a week, you could put it in the pocket of your jeans, it didn't look weird. Beautiful.” He then proceeds to charge his phone as it is in the dire need of some charging. Fans of the actor loved this short film and flooded the tweet with their response. It was also retweeted several times by fans.

